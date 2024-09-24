Harry Styles' Pleasing Disney collab – Release date, prices and all the items

Harry Styles' brand Pleasing will be collaborating with Disney. Picture: Getty/Disney

By Tiasha Debray

Harry Styles’ brand Pleasing will collaborate with Disney for a 30-item line of apparel, accessories, nail polish and skincare. From when it drops, to how much it will be, here’s what we know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Harry Styles launched his lifestyle brand Pleasing in 2021 and his latest collaboration has fans on the edge of their seats.

Pleasing has teamed up with Disney to drop a 30-item Fantasia-themed line that will include clothing, accessories, Pleasing’s signature nail polish as well as skin care products.

All the items will have Pleasing branding on them for Harry fans, as well as artwork from the iconic 1940 animated Disney film.

So when is the Harry Styles Pleasing x Disney collaboration dropping? Where can you buy the goods and how much will it all cost? Here’s what we know.

Pleasing x Disney will be dropping a 30 item range in stores and online. Picture: Disney/Please

Where can I buy Harry Styles’ Pleasing x Disney collab?

The exciting collaboration between Pleasing and Disney is being planned to be as magical as possible. The two brands have set up interactive Pleasing pop-up experiences in Disney Springs, Florida and Houston that fans can physically attend.

These pop-ups will have archival art and moving visuals to create a completely unique experience.

There will also be some items of the line available in-store at the Disney store in New York, Times Square and London, Oxford Street.

For those who can’t go in person, the entire collection will also be available online at both brands' sites; Pleasing.com and DisneyStore.com

Items available in the Pleasing x Disney collab include sweatshirts, tote bags and towels. Picture: Disney/Pleasing

When does Harry Styles’ Pleasing x Disney collab drop?

The pop-up experiences will begin on the 28th September, whilst the online catalogue will only be available from the 4th October.

But for our UK readers, the Disney store on Oxford Street will stock items from the 29th September with its opening hours from Monday to Saturday 9AM-10PM and Sunday 12PM-6PM.

Pleasing's creative director Harry Lambert spoke to WWD about why the collaboration between Pleasing and Fantasia felt like a natural one.

"From very early on, 'Fantasia' was always in the front of our minds at Pleasing. The aesthetics, the mood, the bold illustrations, the colours and, ultimately, the epic world that Disney has created, were very much a world that resonated with Pleasing. 'Fantasia' feels very similar in terms of its overall aesthetic and musical influence — it just felt right for us."

A new set of iconic Pleasing nail polishes will be available in the release. Picture: Disney/Pleasing

What items are in Harry Styles’ Pleasing x Disney collab and how much do they cost?

The full catalogue of 30 items has not yet been released, however, from a preview on the site, fans can expect a wide variety of items with prices ranging from $25 (£18.80) to $289 (£215.00).

From the photos online, there will be hoodies, T-shirts, sweatpants, tote bags, socks, towels, skincare, nail polish and even journals all decorated with the Pleasing logo as well as art from the film.

It’s been reported that Pleasing will be dropping three new nail polish colours in their iconic packaging. Visuals are an important part of Pleasings branding, as Harry himself said when he spoke to Dazed in 2021.

"I've always found that the moments in my life which have brought me the most joy are the small ones, whether it be, you know, the end of the night under the stars or a bite of food, or sitting with your friends thinking, 'Oh, I'm never gonna forget this.'”

“It's always those moments that I find have the longest-lasting effect on me, in terms of sparking something wonderful in me. I really think that the essence of Pleasing is finding those little moments of joy and showing them to people."

Read more about Harry Styles here: