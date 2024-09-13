New Harry Styles Music Is Coming Sooner Than We Think

Harry Styles new music "coming sooner than you think". Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Harry Styles is said to have a single coming "very, very soon", here's what we know...

Harries this is not a drill, after over a year of speculation about Harry Styles' new music it has been reported that it is actually coming soon than we think.

It's been over two years since the former 1D star released his third studio album 'Harry's House' and over a year since Love On Tour came to an end where he teased a fourth album so, of course, fans have been itching for it.

In March 2024 it was said that he was back in the studio making his "most emotional album yet" and after multiple appearances of him and celebs around Europe this summer we are finally a step closer to his new music as it's said a single is "coming very, very soon".

Harry Styles has a single coming "very, very soon". Picture: Getty

On the pop culture podcast 'Deux U' by Deux Moi, a page that receives anonymous tips, it was said that "Harry Styles new music is coming sooner than you think".

They said: "Apparently he is dropping a single very, very soon. Now, do I mean in the next couple days? No, but very soon."

On the episode, which was released on September 12th, they said the news came from a "very reliable source".

The podcast states that 'statements on this account have not been independently confirmed' so there is a chance that the news reported is incorrect however Deux Moi have often got these things right.

According to Deux Moi: “Harry Styles' new music is coming sooner than you think, apparently, he is dropping a single very, very soon.” pic.twitter.com/HRBwsMuQjo — HSNews (@HS_News_) September 12, 2024

Fans have been anticipating HS4 for the longest time after Harry made a joke on tour. The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer said: "We’re almost at the end of the fruit bowl. Come album four, who knows? No citrus is safe."

Following his shock split from Taylor Russell, Harry has been sparking collaboration rumours as he's been seen hanging out with the likes of Olivia Dean and Fred again.. in London.

Harry's first three albums had no features on them but some are now hoping he's broke this streak for album number four.

