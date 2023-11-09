Is Harry Styles Releasing A 'Love On Tour' Concert Film?

9 November 2023, 14:42 | Updated: 9 November 2023, 17:18

All the news on the rumoured 'Love On Tour' film
All the news on the rumoured 'Love On Tour' film. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Fans are convinced Harry Styles is going to be releasing a 'Love On Tour' concert documentary and some even think it could come out before the end of 2023 - here's the lowdown on all the rumours.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After the huge success of Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' film and excitement around the premiere of Beyoncé's 'Renaissance Tour' film, music fans are hoping that 2023 will be three for three on big names taking their tours to the big screen.

So, Harry Styles fans are sure that he is going to releasing a 'Love On Tour' concert film, with some believing it is going to come as soon as before the end of 2023.

Rumours began to form after Harry Styles posted a video to YouTube, titled: 'Love On Tour, Forever' The short film featured some best bits from Harry's worldwide tour, including crying fans and some backstage moments.

Harries were quick to assume this was a trailer for a concert film. But with no release date or film title in sight, could it be true? Here's what we know...

Harry took a break during Love On Tour to perform at Coachella
Harry took a break during Love On Tour to perform at Coachella. Picture: Getty

Is Harry Styles releasing a 'Love On Tour' documentary?

Twitter and Reddit have been awash with speculation that Harry has filmed a concert documentary of 'Love On Tour' and is going to be releasing it some time soon. However, Harry has not officially announced a film anywhere.

The rumours are that the film would be about his third solo album 'Harry's House' and the worldwide tour. After Harry shared a short film on YouTube in July 2023 of 'Love On Tour', fans began assuming this was a teaser vid for the full film.

One fan wrote on X: "It’s the way harry released the documentary trailer and people think it’s just a goodbye post."

But another fan was quick to say that no film had been confirmed, to which they replied: "I’m an optimist okay." - we are too girl!

Love On Tour, Forever

We miss "Harryween"!
We miss "Harryween"! Picture: Getty

Harry's fans spotted that he had filmed every show, so across the whole tour from September 4th 2021 to 22 July 2023, that's a lot of content! Certainly enough for a film.

A Harry fan wrote on Reddit: "There's no way a film crew followed him and interviewed fans, etc for all those shows for just a 3 minute insta video. can't wait!"

When does the 'Love On Tour' documentary come out?

So far Harry Styles has not put fans out of their misery as he is yet to confirm if a 'Love On Tour' concert film is coming. However some fans have become convinced that a concert film will be released before the end of year.

"Harry Styles is set to release his “Love On Tour’-documentary before the end of the year, The Sun reports," wrote an account on X, however there is no evidence of such report.

Harry Styles performing at The BRITS 2023
Harry Styles performing at The BRITS 2023. Picture: Getty

Could Harry be following in Taylor and Beyoncé's footsteps? We'll let you know as soon as we know!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Who is Chris Appleton?

Get to Know Kim Kardashian's Hair Stylist Chris Appleton: Boyfriend, Net Worth, Children & More

Kim K shocks fans and gets a tattoo

Is Kim Kardashian's Secret Tattoo Dedicated to Pete Davidson?

Luke will not appear appear on the Married At First Sight reunion show

Why MAFS UK's Luke Worley Won't Be On The Reunion Show

TV & Film

Jamie Lynn and Britney Spears

Who Is Jamie Lynn Spears? How Did She Get Famous And What Does She Think Of Sister Britney?

Inside Chrishell Stause's dating life

Who Is G Flip? Get To Know Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause's Partner

TV & Film

Selling Sunset wouldn't be the same without viewer's favourite Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause From Selling Sunset Age, Net Worth, Kids And Ex-Husband

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits