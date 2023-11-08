Here's What's Really Going On With Harry Styles' Buzz Cut

Is Harry Styles bald?! For all the fans spiralling here's the truth about Harry's rumoured haircut.

We are here to set the record straight after a picture of Harry Styles went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter). The post looked like Harry had sat in the barbers chair and let them shave off all his luscious locks.

The picture shows Harry sat at a U2 concert in Las Vegas reportedly with girlfriend Taylor Russell, and although the picture is super unclear and zoomed in, Harry is notably missing his full head of hair and instead looks to be rocking a buzz cut.

Immediately Harries lost their minds, sharing memes and gifs that portrayed their panic and devastation. Pop culture experts Deux Moi had shared the original tweet containing the pic, but it seems to now only exist in screenshot form on other people's pages.

With the original picture now nowhere to be seen, everyone is desperate for the truth about the alleged haircut. One fan said: "this isn’t funny guys. is the harry styles buzz cut real or not." Well, fellow Harry stan, he's the truth, but you might not like it.

Did Harry Styles get a buzz cut?

It seems, all the rumours are true and Harry has cut his hair into a buzz cut, although he's not completely bald so perhaps that's some solace.

The pop culture account Deux Moi took to Instagram stories to set the record straight after the original picture of Harry disappeared from their feeds.

After a follower demanded, 'Post the full pic of Harry!!', they said: "You guys are driving me crazy with this. There’s a picture posted in the subscriber only highlight or the picture is now all over TikTok and Twitter.

"That is the only picture, he is not bald, he cut his hair. The picture is from the YouTube concert. It’s not an old picture that’s been photoshopped."

The concert in question is supposedly U2's concert in Las Vegas on October, 13, 2023 which Harry is said to have went to with his current girlfriend Taylor Russell.

Harry Styles flustered by fan’s risqué response

The Deux Moi account continued: "It’s a picture sent, not by a fan, not by a Harry, not by a finsta. It’s a picture sent from an actual person."

So, they doubled down and have said the picture is real and recent. Perhaps Taylor Swift's 'you grew your hair long' line in 'Now That We Don't Talk' inspired Harry to make the drastic change?

On X, Deux Moi addressed people trying to debunk the pic. An anonymous messaged read: "Ha ha funny story, I'm the one who sent in the buzzcut text to deuxmoi and my friend just blurred the picture from the Ariana concert from forever back but we didn't think it would get this far we were just bored."

Deux Moi clapped back saying: "This is 1000% false & fabricated. The picture is real and was not submitted by this person. It’s blurry because it’s cropped from a larger image."

During Love On Tour rumours began that Harry was wearing wigs, the gossip started when Deux Moi posed that the 'Watermelon Sugar' star was secretly balding. Harry addressed the theory at the time.

He told Rolling Stone that his friend Tom Hull (aka Kid Harpoon) was “obsessed” with the rumour. “He’s completely obsessed with it. He won’t stop sending me messages about [people] trying to work out if I’m bald,” Harry told them.

Going on Harry said: “What is it with baldness? … It skips a generation or something, right? If your grandad’s bald then you’ll be bald? Well, my granddad wasn’t bald, so fingers crossed.”

So maybe Harry isn't balding, but it definitely seems that he is sporting a new 'do and Harries will have to mourn the LOT locks and get ready for a new era.

