Niall Horan's 'Heaven' Lyrics: Inside The Loved-Up Lead Single

Inside Niall Horan's 'Heaven' lyrics. Picture: Niall Horan/Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

Niall Horan's brand-new single 'Heaven' is finally here, but what is he singing about? Here's the full lyrical lowdown...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Niall Horan has had us on the edge of our seats for quite some time as he's been teasing upcoming music, and he's kicking of his new era with the love song 'Heaven'.

The 29-year-old released the lead single from his newly-announced third studio album 'The Show', which will drop on June 9 and we just can't wait!

Is Niall Going On Tour? All The Details We Know So Far

Niall gives fans an insight into his loved-up paradise with 'Heaven', kicking off his next record on the sweetest note. So what is the track about?

Here's everything you need to know about the first song from 'The Show', and why everything thinks its about girlfriend Amelia Woolley...

Niall Horan has dropped 'Heaven'. Picture: Getty

What is Niall Horan's 'Heaven' about?

One thing is certain from Niall's latest lyrics – he is smitten!

The romantic tune sees the One Direction star address his love directly, and uses every compliment, analogy, and metaphor in the book to communicate his infatuation.

Throughout 'Heaven' he drops countless charming lines from "You're made of something new" to "How I obsessively adore you" – he's certainly caught the love bug.

The pre-chorus is another hearstring-plucking moment, he sings: "I believe, I believe / I could die in your kiss / No, it doesn't get, doesn't get / Better than this"

The long-teased lyrics "Heaven won't be the same" now make sense to listeners as Horan proclaims in each chrous that even heaven would be unbearable without her.

Niall is infatuated in his new song. Picture: Getty

Is Heaven about Niall's girlfriend Amelia Woolley?

Upon the pop ballad's release on February 17, it didn't take listeners long to work out that 'Heaven' is likely about Amelia Woolley.

Niall and Amelia have been dating for roughly three years, they were first linked back in 2020. They largely keep their relationship out of the public eye, making the love-stricken song the most intel fans have had on the romance to date!

It's clear that the subject of the singer-songwriter's latest tune is the apple of his eye.

Niall and Amelia have been together for 3 years. Picture: Getty

Niall Horan's 'Heaven' full lyrics



God only knows where this could go

And even if our love starts to grow out of control

And you and me go up in flames

Heaven won't be the same



I'm having revelations

You dance across the floor

Beyond infatuation

How I obsessively adore you

That's what I do



I believe, I believe

I could die in your kiss

No, it doesn't get, doesn't get

Better than this



God only knows where this could go

And even if our love starts to grow out of control

And you and me go up in flames

Heaven won't be the same

God only knows where this could go

And even if our love starts to grow out of control

And you and me go up in flames

Heaven won't be the same[Verse 1]

Strange light revolves around you

You float across the room

Your touch is made of something

Heaven can't hold a candle to

You're made of something new

Let's not get complicated

Let's just enjoy the view

It's hard to be a human

So much to put an answer to

But that's just what we do



(Heaven won't be the same)



I believe, I believe

I could die in your kiss

No, it doesn't get, doesn't get

Better than, better than this



God only knows where this could go

And even if our love starts to grow out of control (Even if our love)

And you and me go up in flames

Heaven won't be the same

God only knows where this could go

And even if our love starts to grow out of control

And you and me go up in flames

Heaven won't be the same

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital