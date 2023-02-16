Is Niall Going On Tour? All The Details We Know So Far

All the details on Niall Horan's next tour. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

When is Niall Horan touring in 2023? Everything you need to know about the pop star's return to the road.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Niall Horan's next era is nearly here and we just can't wait!

With the announcement of his third studio album, the 29-year-old's website has teased an upcoming tour – and of course fans were sent into a tailspin.

Lewis Capaldi Shares Niall Horan's Reaction To His Kiss With Harry Styles

‘The Show' will be released on June 9, but when will Niall take his record on the road? Here's everything we know about the One Direction star's next tour...

Niall Horan could be touring sooner rather than later. Picture: Getty

When is Niall Horan going on tour?

As Niall's album 'The Show' and its lead single 'Heaven' are just around the corner, everybody wants to know when he'll be taking the brand-new songs on the road.

The 'Nice To Meet Ya' singer's website hasn't announced dates as part of a tour, but there are countless performances listed due to his festival appearances set for summer 2023.

Currently, Niall has 10 live performance lines up at festivals across the UK, Europe and the US from May until September, it's likely that all these bookings will coincide with dates for 'The Show Tour'.

It seems an official tour announcement is imminent as fans were promised early access to concert tickets when they pre-order his upcoming album.

The page on his website stated that any pre-order for his new album will gain “a ticket pre-sale code for forthcoming & yet to be announced UK & Ireland tour dates".

Niall will be performing lots in 2023. Picture: Getty

Niall Horan's website promised a "forthcoming tour". Picture: Twitter

Niall Horan's 2023 festival performances:

May 26 – BOSTON CALLING FESTIVAL

Jun 16 – PINKPOP

Jun 18 – ISLE OF WIGHT FESTIVAL

Jul 06 – STAVERNFESTIVALEN

Jul 07 – TRNSMT FESTIVAL

Jul 20 – COLOURS OF OSTRAVA

Jul 22 – LOLLAPALOOZA PARIS

Aug 09 – MEO SUDOESTE

Aug 12 – SZIGET FESTIVAL

Sep 01 – ELECTRIC PICNIC

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital