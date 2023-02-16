Is Niall Going On Tour? All The Details We Know So Far

16 February 2023, 17:15

All the details on Niall Horan's next tour
All the details on Niall Horan's next tour. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

When is Niall Horan touring in 2023? Everything you need to know about the pop star's return to the road.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Niall Horan's next era is nearly here and we just can't wait!

With the announcement of his third studio album, the 29-year-old's website has teased an upcoming tour – and of course fans were sent into a tailspin.

Lewis Capaldi Shares Niall Horan's Reaction To His Kiss With Harry Styles

‘The Show' will be released on June 9, but when will Niall take his record on the road? Here's everything we know about the One Direction star's next tour...

Niall Horan could be touring sooner rather than later
Niall Horan could be touring sooner rather than later. Picture: Getty

When is Niall Horan going on tour?

As Niall's album 'The Show' and its lead single 'Heaven' are just around the corner, everybody wants to know when he'll be taking the brand-new songs on the road.

The 'Nice To Meet Ya' singer's website hasn't announced dates as part of a tour, but there are countless performances listed due to his festival appearances set for summer 2023.

Currently, Niall has 10 live performance lines up at festivals across the UK, Europe and the US from May until September, it's likely that all these bookings will coincide with dates for 'The Show Tour'.

It seems an official tour announcement is imminent as fans were promised early access to concert tickets when they pre-order his upcoming album.

The page on his website stated that any pre-order for his new album will gain “a ticket pre-sale code for forthcoming & yet to be announced UK & Ireland tour dates".

Niall will be performing lots in 2023
Niall will be performing lots in 2023. Picture: Getty
Niall Horan&squot;s website promised a "forthcoming tour"
Niall Horan's website promised a "forthcoming tour". Picture: Twitter

Niall Horan's 2023 festival performances:

  • May 26 – BOSTON CALLING FESTIVAL
  • Jun 16 – PINKPOP
  • Jun 18 – ISLE OF WIGHT FESTIVAL
  • Jul 06 – STAVERNFESTIVALEN
  • Jul 07 – TRNSMT FESTIVAL
  • Jul 20 – COLOURS OF OSTRAVA
  • Jul 22 – LOLLAPALOOZA PARIS
  • Aug 09 – MEO SUDOESTE
  • Aug 12 – SZIGET FESTIVAL
  • Sep 01 – ELECTRIC PICNIC

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All of Maya Jama's Love Island outfits

Here's Every Single Outfit Maya Jama Has Worn On Love Island

Is Love Quinn still alive? Netflix tease her return in You season 4 part 2

You Season 4 Part 2: Why Is Love Quinn Back? Is She Alive & Did She Die In Season 3?

Selena was scared about the reaction to her documentary

Selena Gomez Was Scared People Wouldn’t Hire Her After Documentary

Love Island's Faye and Teddy have broken up

Love Island’s Faye Winter Confirms Split From Teddy Soares Amid Weeks Of Speculation

Sophie Lloyd has refuted the MGK claims

Machine Gun Kelly's Guitarist Speaks Out After Cheating Allegations

Niall Horan has confirmed his third album 'The Show'

Niall Horan Finally Confirms New Album ‘The Show’ & Teases UK Tour

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star