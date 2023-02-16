Niall Horan Finally Confirms New Album ‘The Show’ & Teases UK Tour

16 February 2023, 12:23

Niall Horan has confirmed his third album 'The Show'
Niall Horan has confirmed his third album 'The Show'. Picture: Getty/Niall Horan
Niall Horan’s third studio album ‘The Show’ has finally been confirmed!

Niall Horan has treated us to the announcement we’ve all been waiting for; his third studio album is dropping this summer!

The former One Direction star has been teasing fans for some time about new music, previously sharing a snippet of a track - but now we’ve got ourselves a countdown.

The Irish star took to Twitter to confirm the exciting news just days before the release of his upcoming single ‘Heaven’.

He confirmed his new album ‘The Show’ will be released on June 9 - meaning we only have four months to wait!

Niall Horan has confirmed his third album 'The Show' and the release date
Niall Horan has confirmed his third album 'The Show' and the release date. Picture: Alamy

Niall tweeted: “I couldn’t possibly be more happy to tell you that my new album ‘The Show’ will be released on June 9th,” alongside a link to pre-order the project.

He continued: “This album is a piece of work I’m so proud of and now it’s time to pass it over to you to go and make it your own.

“Thank you so much for being there for me all this time and I can’t wait to share the next couple of years of this new era with you. I’ve missed you all so much. It’s good to be back.”

Niall added: “Welcome to ‘The Show’.”

Fans noticed a teased tour announcement on Niall Horan's website
Fans noticed a teased tour announcement on Niall Horan's website. Picture: Twitter
Niall Horan's new album 'The Show' will come out on June 9
Niall Horan's new album 'The Show' will come out on June 9. Picture: Getty

Niall even appeared to tease a new tour to go along with his new album as fans noticed that his website stated any pre-order for his new album will gain “a ticket pre-sale code for forthcoming & yet to be announced UK & Ireland tour dates.”

Fans have been freaking out over the announcement since as they’ve waited three years for a new album following his last project ‘Heartbreak Weather’, which dropped in 2020.

His debut album ‘Flicker’ first was released in 2017, so it’s safe to say fans are excited to get some new bops from the ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ hitmaker!

