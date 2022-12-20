Niall Horan Just Shared A Snippet Of His New Album

20 December 2022, 14:42

Niall Horan is releasing new music in 2023
Niall Horan is releasing new music in 2023. Picture: Alamy / Niall Horan/TikTok
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Niall Horan has blessed our ears with new music!

Niall Horan has been working on new music and the One Direction icon just teased fans with his new sound.

When one fan asked Niall to 'please drop new music for my sanity', he happily obliged with a TikTok.

After singing just 10 seconds of his new tune, Niall said: "That's all you're getting."

Niall Horan Is Taking His Third Album To Festivals: From Isle of Wight to TRNSMT

"A reminder that I wear a size NH3 for Christmas," one fan hilariously replied.

Niall Horan will release new music in 2023
Niall Horan will release new music in 2023. Picture: Getty
Niall Horan and girlfriend Amelia Woolley
Niall Horan and girlfriend Amelia Woolley. Picture: Getty

"New Niall music = new found will to live," commented another.

"It sounds like heaven!" said a third, as a fourth said: "I can't breathe."

Niall's debut solo album was 'Flicker' which he released in 2017. He then released 'Heartbreak Weather' in 2020.

One Direction went on hiatus in 2016
One Direction went on hiatus in 2016. Picture: Getty

Since then, Niall's found love with girlfriend Amelia Woolley, so his new music will no doubt be full of heartfelt and smitten lyrics.

The 29-year-old recently confirmed his third album is in the works, and already has plans to take it on the festival circuit next summer including Isle of Wight festival and TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More Music News

See more More Music News

All of the biggest 2022 albums...

The Biggest Albums Of 2022: Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Lizzo & More

All the Christmas tunes you could possibly want

Christmas Pop Playlist: Songs To Get You In The Festive Mood

Features

The ultimate quiz for Rihanna fans

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Rihanna’s Most Iconic Lyrics?

Taylor Swift spent her birthday in the studio

Taylor Swift Celebrated Her Birthday The Only Way She Knows How: In The Studio

The Little Mix ladies back together!

This Little Mix Christmas Reunion Is The Best Way To Round Out 2022

Hot On Capital

Florence Pugh has had a very interesting film career so far...

All The Films Florence Pugh Has Been In: From Midsommar To Don't Worry Darling

Zendaya's hair never misses...

Every Time Zendaya's Hair Left Us Speechless As She Debuts New Bob

Two people have died following the O2 Brixton Academy crush

Second Victim Has Died Following The Brixton Academy Crush

Sophie from The Holiday is all grown up

Jude Law’s On-Screen Daughter Sophie From The Holiday Is Now TikTok Famous

TV & Film

Noah Centineo is dating Stassie Karanikolaou

Who Is Noah Centineo’s Girlfriend Stassie Karanikolaou & Are They Still Dating?

Billie Eilish turned 21 with a huge party to celebrate

Billie Eilish’s 21st Birthday & Every Celeb Who Got An Invite