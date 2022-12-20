Niall Horan Just Shared A Snippet Of His New Album

Niall Horan is releasing new music in 2023. Picture: Alamy / Niall Horan/TikTok

By Capital FM

Niall Horan has blessed our ears with new music!

Niall Horan has been working on new music and the One Direction icon just teased fans with his new sound.

When one fan asked Niall to 'please drop new music for my sanity', he happily obliged with a TikTok.

After singing just 10 seconds of his new tune, Niall said: "That's all you're getting."

Niall Horan Is Taking His Third Album To Festivals: From Isle of Wight to TRNSMT

"A reminder that I wear a size NH3 for Christmas," one fan hilariously replied.

Niall Horan will release new music in 2023. Picture: Getty

Niall Horan and girlfriend Amelia Woolley. Picture: Getty

"New Niall music = new found will to live," commented another.

"It sounds like heaven!" said a third, as a fourth said: "I can't breathe."

Niall's debut solo album was 'Flicker' which he released in 2017. He then released 'Heartbreak Weather' in 2020.

One Direction went on hiatus in 2016. Picture: Getty

Since then, Niall's found love with girlfriend Amelia Woolley, so his new music will no doubt be full of heartfelt and smitten lyrics.

The 29-year-old recently confirmed his third album is in the works, and already has plans to take it on the festival circuit next summer including Isle of Wight festival and TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital