Niall Horan Is Returning To Music And Is Ready To Take On Festivals

By Capital FM

Niall Horan has announced his plans for new music and it looks like he has a lot in store for us next year, from his third album to touring to festivals!

Niall Horan has gone on record saying that new music is on its way, finally!

Fans of the One Direction star were sent into a frenzy when he shared a video on Thursday, detailing his plans to release the music he's been slave over for quite some time.

The 29-year-old sent hearts racing when he posted his announcement, he captioned the clip: "LOVERS. I GOT NEWS FOR YA".

The 'Slow Hands' musician exceeded expectations and teased a string of exciting projects, from a new album to a return to touring and the premise of festival appearances – looks like we're getting a lot of Niall in 2023!

Niall Horan will release new music in 2023. Picture: Getty

We knew it was going to be good news when he started off by saying: "I'm back!"

He jumped straight in and told us what we'd all been waiting to hear: “I’ve got new music coming in the new year that I’m really, really proud of. I appreciate you being so patient with me while I’ve done it.”

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the pop star's return to music, with speculation surrounding a potential third solo album being prominent for quite some time. The singer finally put these rumours to rest in the best way, announcing: "I have a whole new album too."

He fueled the fire when he spoke on his plans to hopefully hit up some festivals with his new material in 2023 – we're not okay!

"One thing I’ve wanted to do forever is festivals and I’ve never really had the opportunity to do it," Niall explained, "so I think we will be announcing some festivals in the next couple of days and weeks and months for next year.”

Niall dished all the details in Twitter post. Picture: Alamy

Niall joins a long list of artists who are making a return to touring, his ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ tour was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 but he's ready to perform live again!

He said: "Can't wait to get back on the road, and see you guys all over the world, and have a lot of fun. So, can't wait to see you soon, and love you very much, see you in the new year."

The last release Niall treated us to was his summer bop 'Our Song' in collaboration with none other than Anne Marie', so we've been waiting over a year for some new tunes!

His first solo record came in 2017 when he released 'Flicker', followed by his sophomore album 'Heartbreak Weather' three years later – and now we're getting NH3 in 2023!

