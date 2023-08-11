Harry Styles Confirms He’s Dating Taylor Russell

11 August 2023, 10:35

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell are dating
Harry Styles and Taylor Russell are dating. Picture: Getty

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles has a new love interest, actress Taylor Russell.

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell have been at the centre of dating rumours for weeks and the One Direction star has just confirmed his new relationship after they were spotted getting cosy in London.

On Wednesday he attended the press night of Taylor’s new play The Effect at the National theatre and they looked very comfortable getting close to one another at the show’s after party.

In the pictures obtained by MailOnline Harry grinned as he leaned in close to talk to Taylor, stepping away to introduce his new flame to pal James Corden and his wife Julia, who recently moved back to the UK after he wrapped on The Late Late Show.

Later on in the night, they apparently climbed into a cab together.

Harry Styles flustered by fan’s risqué response

Taylor Russell at the press night for The Effect
Taylor Russell at the press night for The Effect. Picture: Getty

Taylor and Harry were first pictured together in June and the actress was later spotted at his 'Love On Tour' concert in Vienna.

She was captured being escorted by a member of his crew to the friends and family section of the arena.

Although she’s starring in a stage show at the moment, she’s appeared in some big on-screen productions too such as Lost in Space and Bones and All, with Timothée Chalamet.

Taylor’s also starred in Hot Air and Dr. Bird’s Advice for Sad Poets.

Harry Styles has moved on from ex Olivia Wilde
Harry Styles has moved on from ex Olivia Wilde. Picture: Getty
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were together for two years
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were together for two years. Picture: Getty

It’s the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer’s first relationship since he split from director Olivia Wilde last year, after they were together for two years.

He also shared a cheeky kiss with model Emily Ratajkowski in March while they were both in Tokyo.

Jonas Brothers Answer Fan Questions | Fan Mail | Capital

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Everything we know about Taylor Swift's '1989 - Taylor's Version'.

'1989 – Taylor's Version': Album Release Date, New Track List And All The Details

Leah and Montel called it quits just days after Love Island

Love Island’s Leah Reveals Why She And Montel Split

The lowdown on Rihanna's kids and how many babies she has

How Many Children Does Rihanna Have & What Are Their Names?

The lowdown on Rihanna's due date and baby gender details

Inside Rihanna’s Pregnancy Details For Second Baby From Due Date To Baby’s Gender

The lowdown on Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa's friendship after the kidney transplant

When Did Selena Gomez Have Her Kidney Transplant & What Happened To Francia Raisa?

Perrie Edwards has shared the adorable meaning behind Axel's full name

Perrie Edwards Finally Shares Son's Full Name And It's A Tribute To Fiancé Alex

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star