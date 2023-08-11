Harry Styles Confirms He’s Dating Taylor Russell

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell are dating. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Harry Styles has a new love interest, actress Taylor Russell.

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell have been at the centre of dating rumours for weeks and the One Direction star has just confirmed his new relationship after they were spotted getting cosy in London.

On Wednesday he attended the press night of Taylor’s new play The Effect at the National theatre and they looked very comfortable getting close to one another at the show’s after party.

In the pictures obtained by MailOnline Harry grinned as he leaned in close to talk to Taylor, stepping away to introduce his new flame to pal James Corden and his wife Julia, who recently moved back to the UK after he wrapped on The Late Late Show.

Later on in the night, they apparently climbed into a cab together.

Taylor Russell at the press night for The Effect. Picture: Getty

Taylor and Harry were first pictured together in June and the actress was later spotted at his 'Love On Tour' concert in Vienna.

She was captured being escorted by a member of his crew to the friends and family section of the arena.

Although she’s starring in a stage show at the moment, she’s appeared in some big on-screen productions too such as Lost in Space and Bones and All, with Timothée Chalamet.

Taylor’s also starred in Hot Air and Dr. Bird’s Advice for Sad Poets.

Harry Styles has moved on from ex Olivia Wilde. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were together for two years. Picture: Getty

It’s the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer’s first relationship since he split from director Olivia Wilde last year, after they were together for two years.

He also shared a cheeky kiss with model Emily Ratajkowski in March while they were both in Tokyo.

