Every Time Taylor Swift References Matty Healy On The Eras Tour

By Abbie Reynolds

Taylor Swift is touring Europe with The Eras Tour and she's added a 'The Tortured Poets Department' section including some songs about Matty Healy - here are all the references to her ex-boyfriend.

Taylor Swift once famously said: "If guys don't want me to write bad songs about them, they shouldn't do bad things." And boy has that stood the test of time.

While fans think loved-up songs like 'So High School' from 'The Tortured Poets Department' where written about her current beau Travis Kelce, the brutal lyrics of 'The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived' have been tied to The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, who she dated for a short while last year.

Since Taylor released TTPD midway through her worldwide Eras Tour, she's now revamped her setlist and added in a whole new section for songs from her latest album.

And fans have been quick to spot all of her subtle references to Matty during her brand-new section which she has dubbed 'Female Rage The Musical'.

Taylor Swift during the TTPD section of The Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

1. The marching band

Taylor performed 'The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived' for the first time at the opening show of the European leg of The Eras Tour in Paris.

While she performed fans were quick to spot how she seemed to replicate some of the moves that Matty has done when performing the song 'Love It If We Made It' with his band.

After she was seen marching and then giving a salute during the performance, one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Taylor Swift marching during the smallest man who ever lived at the Eras concert in Paris and Matty Healy marching in love it if we made it. THE LIGHTING??? THE COLORS??!? THE MARCHING!!?!"

Another fan followed up saying: "Yup, M.H. reference for sure."

Taylor Swift marching during the smallest man who ever lived at the Eras concert in Paris and Matty Healy marching in love it if we made it. THE LIGHTING??? THE COLORS??!? THE MARCHING!!?! pic.twitter.com/togic2MZMl — 🍳🍳🍳🍳🍳 (@denimtetris) May 9, 2024

2. Song transition

Another supposed nod to Matty, who she dated in 2014 and again in 2023, was a new choreographed move between 'The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived' and 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart'.

As she dramatically ends the song she is carried by two of her dancers, who then lie her down on a couch before dressing her for the next song.

Matty has done a similar thing during The 1975's performances where he has been carried onto a sofa or chair looking slightly out of it.

Some one commented under a TikTok of Matty and Taylor being compared, saying: "I was waiting for someone to put the comparison together to prove that the album is indeed about Matty."

Another said: "It's like she's letting us know, yep it's about him."

Taylor and Matty rekindled their relationship in 2023. Picture: Getty

3. Saucy choreography

Although many understand 'So High School' to be a song about Travis, during her performance in Paris she rubbed her hands down her body during the line: "Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto."

People are arguing that this choreography is a jab at Matty who often does the body-rub move while one stage.

As she carries on her tour until December we are sure many more Matty easter eggs are to come, so we'll keep this page updated with every one.

