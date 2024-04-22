Matty Healy 'Not Shocked' By Taylor Swift Songs Believed To Be About Him, His Family Insists

22 April 2024, 12:31

Matty's family have reacted to Taylor Swift's latest album
Matty's family have reacted to Taylor Swift's latest album. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Matty Healy's family have responded to Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' songs believed to be written about him like 'The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived' and 'I Can Fix Him (No I Really Can)'.

After Taylor Swift's shock split from Joe Alwyn in April 2023 she had a short-lived romance with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. And while most thought it was just a fling, some of the songs on Taylor's The Tortured Poets Department suggest the end of the relationship had somewhat of a substantial impact on Tay.

Fans are convinced the brutal lyrics in 'The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived' are about Matty, as well as the heart-wrenching lyrics in 'But Daddy I love Him' and a couple other TTPD tracks.

While Matty hasn't addressed Taylor's lyrics or songs, his family have. Here's what they said.

Taylor Swift briefly dated Matty Healy after she split from Joe Alwyn
Taylor Swift briefly dated Matty Healy after she split from Joe Alwyn. Picture: Getty

Matty comes from a star-studded family with his mother and father, Denise Welch and Tim Healy, both being actors. However his parents haven't gone public with their opinions of Taylor's new album.

Instead, Matty's auntie - and Denise's sister - Debbie Dedes has spoke on his behalf. She told the Mail that he won't be shocked by the songs because "nothing surprises him anymore".

"She writes about all her relationships, doesn't she?" she asked rhetorically.

"I don't think it will come as a shock to him at all. He's very happy in his new relationship so I'm sure he will be focussing on that."

Matty is currently in a relationship with model Gabbriette Bechtel who he was first spotted kissing in September 2023. Since that first sighting in they've made several public appearances together at Matty's band gigs and Fashion Week.

Denise Welch posted this picture with Taylor Swift after The 1975's O2 show in January 2023
Denise Welch posted this picture with Taylor Swift after The 1975's O2 show in January 2023. Picture: Instagram @denise_welch

A lot of Taylor's lyrics suggest she was ghosted by The 1975 lead singer, but Debbie said: "Him and her know what went on."

Taylor famously never names who her songs are about, she leaves that for the Swifties to decide for themselves. But we have to wonder whether The 1975's next album will feature any references to Taylor and Matty's romance.

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

