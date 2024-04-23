Taylor Swift Fans Now Convinced This 'Midnights' Song Is About Matty Healy

Taylor Swift fans now think a 'Midnights' song was written about Matty Healy. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

After the release of 'The Tortured Poets Department', Taylor Swift fans are now sure an unexpected song from 'Midnights' is about her ex Matty Healy and not Harry Styles.

Taylor Swift dropped not one, but two albums on April 19th, 'The Tortured Poets Department' and 'The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology'. And with a total of 31 songs to listen to, there's been a lot for Swifties to chew over.

With songs rumoured to be about her ex Joe Alwyn, to assumed digs at The 1975 frontman Matty Healy and even a shock love song believed to be about Travis Kelce, Taylor made sure her fans were FED with these albums.

The Matty references were much more fulsome than anyone could have predicted considering their relationship was short-lived. However fans are sure songs like 'But Daddy I Love Him' and 'The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived' where penned about him, which has sparked a whole new fan theory.

The theory relates to an anonymous tip shared by gossip page Deux Moi that spoke about Matty and Taylor's relations in 2014.

Fans think Matty Healy was the muse for Taylor's song 'Question...?'. Picture: Getty

The tipper claimed that just after Taylor released her album '1989' she was seen kissing Matty at a party. They said: "A friend of mine was part of her performances/tour that era and was around her a lot.

"The whole thing started when she was at a big party and his band was there and she out of nowhere kissed him in front at least a dozen other people (including my friend!).

They claimed Taylor was "soooooo weirdly fixated" on Matty but said personal issues he was dealing at the time with led to the end of their relationship, which they later rekindled in 2023.

One fan re-shared this tip on X saying: "I remember when no one took this seriously when it got posted and now we’re here." This reignited the conversation around Matty and Taylor's 2014 relationship amid all the TTPD hype.

Immediately a Swifty noticed the link between what the anonymous tipper had said a lyric in Taylor's 2022 album 'Midnights'. In her song 'Question...?' she sings: Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room / And every single one of your friends was makin' fun of you / But fifteen seconds later, thеy were clappin' too?

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles were seen chatting at the 2023 Grammys. Picture: Getty

The Swifty suggested "Question?…. Is his song too then… So he was the great love, not Harry. Is he the one that would crash her wedding?" To which the original poster said: "She literally dedicated question to him when he was in the crowd it was never about Harry lmao."

At the time of 'Midnights' release fans has been sure the song 'Question...?' was penned about Harry Styles especially as they had been seen kissing at Dick Clark’s Rocking Eve back in 2013.

Some Swifties are still fighting the corner of 'Question...?' being about the former One Direction bandmate but others are less convinced after the release of TTPD. The tea is that Matty also worked on 'Midnights' with Taylor, so maybe the song really is about him after all.

The lyrics for Taylor Swift's 'Question...?' in full:

[Intro]

I remember

[Verse 1]

Good girl, sad boy

Big city, wrong choices

We had one thing goin' on

I swear that it was somethin'

'Cause I don't remember who I was

Before you painted all my nights

A color I've searched for since

But one thing after another

F**kin' situations, circumstances

Miscommunications, and I

Have to say, by the way

I just may like some explanations

[Chorus]

Can I ask you a question?

Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room

And every single one of your friends was makin' fun of you

But fifteen seconds later, thеy were clappin' too?

Then what did you do?

Did you lеave her house in the middle of the night? Oh

Did you wish you'd put up more of a fight, oh

When she said it was too much?

Do you wish you could still touch her?

It's just a question

[Verse 2]

Half-moon eyes, bad surprise

Did you realise out of time?

She was on your mind with some dickhead guy

That you saw that night

But you were on somethin'

It was one drink after another

F**kin' politics and gender roles

And you're not sure and I don't know

Got swept away in the gray

I just may like to have a conversation

[Chorus]

Can I ask you a question?

Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room

And every single one of your friends was makin' fun of you

But fifteen seconds later, they were clappin' too?

Then what did you do?

Did you leave her house in the middle of the night? Oh

Did you wish you'd put up more of a fight, oh

When she said it was too much?

Do you wish you could still touch her?

It's just a question

[Bridge]

Does it feel like everything's just like

Second best after that meteor strike?

And what's that that I heard? That you're still with her?

That's nice, I'm sure that's what's suitable

And right, but tonight

[Chorus]

Can I ask you a question? (Can I ask you a question?)

Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room (In a crowded room)

And every single one of your friends was makin' fun of you (Makin' fun of you)

But fifteen seconds later, they were clappin' too?

Then what did you do? (Do)

Did you leave her house in the middle of the night? Oh

Did you wish you'd put up more of a fight, oh (More of a fight)

When she said it was too much?

Do you wish you could still touch her?

It's just a question

