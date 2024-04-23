Taylor Swift Fans Floored By 'But Daddy I Love Him' Lyric Breaking The Fourth Wall

Taylor Swift broke the fourth wall in her song 'But Daddy I Love Him'. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Taylor Swift broke the fourth wall in her 'The Tortured Poets Department' song 'But Daddy I Love Him' and the fan reactions are priceless.

Taylor Swift's latest album 'The Tortured Poets Department' featured a lot of firsts; her first double album release, the first time she name-dropped herself, and even the first time she's broken the fourth wall in a song.

That's right, Taylor essentially pranked her fans in the song 'But Daddy I Love Him' which is believed to be about her ex Matty Healy. In the chorus she sang: Now I'm running with my dress unbuttoned / Scrеamin', "But, daddy, I love him" / I'm having his baby

Of course that pregnancy line had all Swifties gagged, but she quickly followed it up with: No, I'm not, but you should see your faces

Taylor! You naughty girl, you had us all for a moment there. And she was exactly right, in true Swifty fashion many fans filmed their first listen of 'The Tortured Poets Department' meaning they caught the moment she duped them on camera.

Taylor Swift has been on a liking spree of videos reacting to her 11th studio album 'The Tortured Poets Department'. Picture: TikTok

Fans shared their reactions on TikTok with one video that has over 11 million views saying it "has got to be the funniest thing she has ever done" and Taylor Swift herself liked the video!

In the comments Swifties were comparing it to how she name-checked herself in 'Clara Bow' where she sings: You look like Taylor Swift in this light

One fan said: "When she said 'you look like Taylor swift' I WAS LIKE "WHAT." It felt illegal to hear," the TikToker replied.

Taylor has liked multiple videos of fans reacting to the line. In one captioned 'My face dropping at this lyric, she's unhinged for this one' the fan said: "She's f**king crazy!"

Watch some of ours (and Taylor's) favourite reactions here:

Despite this obvious prank, babies and marriage are a common theme on the album with references to it on tracks like 'Fresh Out The Slammer' where she sings imaginary rings and the title track where she sings: 'At dinner, you take my ring off my middle finger / And put it on the one people put wedding rings on.'

In 'So, Long London' she also sings: 'You swore that you loved me, but where were the clues? I died on the altar waitin’ for the proof. And again in 'loml' the lyrics are: You sh*t-talked me under the table / Talkin’ rings and talkin’ cradles.'

It seems to us like Taylor may have babies and weddings on her brain.

This has got to be our favourite thing Taylor has ever done, well done good sis, you never fail to surprise.

