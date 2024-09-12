5 Dazzling Taylor Swift VMAs Moments You Missed

Taylor Swift kept us fed at the MTV VMAs. Picture: Getty/MTV

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift well and truly let her hair down at the 2024 VMAs, so much so that MTV gave fans their own Taylor stream.

Taylor Swift showed up to the VMAs not only to win seven awards but to party with her pals like Suki Waterhouse and Jack Antonoff and to give us more outfit changes than we ever deserved.

There’s little else more fun than watching a high-profile awards show and that’s watching one of the world’s biggest stars watch it too; Taylor had us well and truly fed throughout the night with her interactions with other artists, hilarious reactions and adorable mention of boyfriend Travis.

So, if it’s the Taylor content you’re after, we’ve rounded up the ‘Fortnight’ singer’s five most iconic moments from the night you might have missed.

Taylor Swift wore Christian Dior on the VMAs red carpet. Picture: Getty

Taylor slays on the VMAs red carpet

With a career spanning 18 years, Taylor’s no stranger to a red carpet and she knows how to slay. At the 2024 VMAs she proved autumn is officially here as she rocked up in a tartan number from Christian Dior’s 2025 collection.

She accessorised with elbow-length fingerless gloves, Stuart Weitzman thigh-high boots and yellow diamond earrings from Lorraine Schwartz.

🎥| Taylor Swift singing along to Katy Perry #VMAs pic.twitter.com/2F5A3krBEa — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) September 12, 2024

Taylor Swift reacts to Katy Perry’s VMAs performance

As Katy took to the stage for her Vanguard performance, Taylor was spotted in the crowd singing along to all her biggest hits, like ‘Teenage Dream’ and ‘E.T.’ which saw Katy spun around the arena on an aerial wire.

The camera was also on Tay when Katy unexpectedly declared to the crowd during her post-performance speech: “Oh my God! I did that all too on the first day of my period, if you can believe it!”

Taylor had a hilarious reaction, nodding and appearing to mouth, ‘ok’ as she continued to show her support for Katy.

TRENDING: Taylor Swift thanks #Chiefs star TE Travis Kelce in her acceptance speech at the VMAs



“That one person was my boyfriend, Travis… Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun & magic so I wanna thank him”

pic.twitter.com/rwqxe8hHbv — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 12, 2024

Taylor gives boyfriend Travis a shout out

As Taylor accepted the award for Video of the Year for ‘Fortnight’ she gave a sweet mention to boyfriend Travis, who was on the set when she and Post Malone made the dreamy video.

She said: “I would always just hear someone cheering from across the studio where we were shooting [Fortnight], and that one person was my boyfriend Travis.

“Everything this man touches turns into happiness and fun and magic. I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot because I'll always remember that.”

Taylor vibes with Karol G

Karol G made sure to get involved with the crowd during her VMAs performance, coming up to Taylor while she sang and Tay happily danced along, sashaying her skirt just like she does on The Eras Tour.

Karol then got Camila Cabello involved, who happily showed off her moves with the other dancers.

Taylor Swift had two outfit changes at the 2024 VMAs. Picture: Getty

It’s another outfit change for Taylor at the VMAs after party

Taylor changed into a third outfit after the MTV VMAs, wearing a grey and green mini dress with a draping skirt and a matching bomber jacket.

Earlier on in the night Taylor changed from her tartan gown into an asymmetric mini dress with a garden landscape print which also featured a bizarre UFO below the bust.

