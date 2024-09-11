How To Watch The VMAs: Where And When To Watch The MTV Video Music Awards 2024

Here's when the VMAs start and where to watch. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

The 2024 MTV VMAs are here! Here's how and when to watch the MTV Video Music Awards to see nominees like Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter.

As it celebrates 40 years of the MTV Video Music Awards, the VMAs are back for 2024.

The iconic celebration of music will take place on Wednesday 11th September at 8pm ET - but for us UK guys and girlies that's Thursday 12th September at 1am BST.

Taking place in the UBS Arena in New York the VMAs will be hosted by rapper Megan Thee Stallion for her hosting debut after Nicki Minaj had the gig for two consecutive years.

With all of our faves, including Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan and Billie Eilish, nominated for awards and performances from the likes of Katy Perry and Shawn Mendes, there's no way we'd want to miss out.

So with that in mind, here's how, when and where to watch the VMAs 2024.

Megan Thee Stallion is hosting the VMAs 2024. Picture: Getty

When do the VMAs start?

The 2024 Video Music Awards, on September 11th, begin at 9pm (Eastern Time) however if you're in the UK it's on September 12th and begins at 1am (British Summer Time).

There is a VMAs pre-show that you can also tune into that starts at 6.30pm (ET) and 10.30pm (BST) on September 11th.

In America the awards show is set to end at around 11pm on the East Coast and for UK viewers it's set to end at 3am (we hope you're caffeinated!).

Where to watch the VMAs 2024?

The event is going to be broadcast live from the UBS Arena in New York and is available to watch in the US on Paramount networks, including BET, Nickelodeon, CMT, and VH1.

To watch The VMAs 2024 in the UK you'll need to tune into MTV's music channel or you can watch and stream on Paramount+.

Shawn Mendes will be performing at the VMAs 2024. Picture: Getty

What date is the VMAs 2024?

The VMAs are on the evening of Wednesday 11th September for American viewers but for UK viewers they are on the morning of Thursday 12th September. This is because of the time difference, which is explained above.

The VMAs 2024 have a star-studded line up set to perform this year including pop sweetheart Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Mendes and Shawn Mendes.

Chappell Roan and Benson Boone are also on the line up so if you're a UK fan it's looking like a late night (or early morning) for you.

