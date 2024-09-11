Every Artist Performing At The MTV VMAs 2024

The performers at this year's MTV VMAs had the hottest songs of the summer. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

The MTV VMAs are here and there’s a star-studded list of artists taking to the stage – here’s who’s performing, from Shawn Mendes to Sabrina Carpenter.

The VMAs is one of the most hotly-anticipated music events of the year, and the line-up of performers is just as entertaining as the songs nominated.

From Benson Boone and Shawn Mendes to Sabrina Carpenter and Chapell Roan, viewers are in for a treat when it comes to this year’s VMAs performers as we’ve just closed a summer of incredible new music.

This year’s Video Music Awards also mark the event’s 40th anniversary, so it’s set to be a special occasion amongst the nominees, including Taylor Swift who received 10 nominations.

Katy Perry is also putting on a special performance to celebrate receiving the Video Vanguard Award. She’ll perform a career-spanning medley of her biggest hits, which include ‘Hot N Cold’ and ‘Teenage Dream’ to ‘Woman’s World’.

Sabrina Carpenter is performing at the MTV VMAs. Picture: Getty

Who is performing at the 2024 VMAs?

Here’s a complete list of the MTV VMAs performers:

Anitta

Benson Boone

Camila Cabello

Chappel Roan

Eminem

GloRilla

Halsey

Jessie Murph

Karol G

Katy Perry

Lenny Kravitz

Le Sserafim

Lisa

LL Cool J

Megan Thee Stallion

Rauw Alejandro

Sabrina Carpenter

Shawn Mendes

Teddy Swims

Shawn Mendes is performing at the 2024 VMAs. Picture: Getty

Sabrina, Shawn and Camila will also be performing under the same roof for the first time since Sabrina’s album ‘Short n’ Sweet’, which is thought to contain a few songs about her short relationship with Shawn in 2023.

Camila appeared to respond to Sabrina’s songs like ‘Taste’ with her new song ‘Can Friends Kiss?’.

