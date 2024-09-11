Every Artist Performing At The MTV VMAs 2024

11 September 2024, 16:31 | Updated: 11 September 2024, 16:39

The performers at this year's MTV VMAs had the hottest songs of the summer
The performers at this year's MTV VMAs had the hottest songs of the summer.

By Kathryn Knight

The MTV VMAs are here and there’s a star-studded list of artists taking to the stage – here’s who’s performing, from Shawn Mendes to Sabrina Carpenter.

The VMAs is one of the most hotly-anticipated music events of the year, and the line-up of performers is just as entertaining as the songs nominated.

From Benson Boone and Shawn Mendes to Sabrina Carpenter and Chapell Roan, viewers are in for a treat when it comes to this year’s VMAs performers as we’ve just closed a summer of incredible new music.

This year’s Video Music Awards also mark the event’s 40th anniversary, so it’s set to be a special occasion amongst the nominees, including Taylor Swift who received 10 nominations.

Katy Perry is also putting on a special performance to celebrate receiving the Video Vanguard Award. She’ll perform a career-spanning medley of her biggest hits, which include ‘Hot N Cold’ and ‘Teenage Dream’ to ‘Woman’s World’.

Sabrina Carpenter is preparing for her world tour
Sabrina Carpenter is performing at the MTV VMAs.

Who is performing at the 2024 VMAs?

Here’s a complete list of the MTV VMAs performers:

  • Anitta
  • Benson Boone
  • Camila Cabello
  • Chappel Roan
  • Eminem
  • GloRilla
  • Halsey
  • Jessie Murph
  • Karol G
  • Katy Perry
  • Lenny Kravitz
  • Le Sserafim
  • Lisa
  • LL Cool J
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Rauw Alejandro
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Shawn Mendes
  • Teddy Swims
Shawn Mendes is performing at the 2024 VMAs
Shawn Mendes is performing at the 2024 VMAs.

Sabrina, Shawn and Camila will also be performing under the same roof for the first time since Sabrina’s album ‘Short n’ Sweet’, which is thought to contain a few songs about her short relationship with Shawn in 2023.

Camila appeared to respond to Sabrina’s songs like ‘Taste’ with her new song ‘Can Friends Kiss?’.

