Katy Perry returns with huge new single 'Woman's World'

By Capital FM

Katy Perry just dropped a last-minute contender for song of the summer with huge comeback single 'Woman's World'

The wait is over. Katy Perry has finally returned with her instantly-iconic new single 'Woman's World'.

Katy Perry is an icon of modern pop music. After first bursting into the mainstream with her first hit 'I Kissed A Girl' in 2008, she solidified her status as a superstar with her Teenage Dream album in 2010, which birthed the now-legendary run of singles 'California Gurls', 'Teenage Dream', 'Firework', 'E.T' and 'Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)'.

Katy's follow up albums continued to produce hit singles and demonstrated her evolution as an artist, and now she's back and fans are living for her new sound and direction.

Katy Perry Woman's World Artwork. Picture: Capitol Records

Katy previously shared a snippet of the track on TikTok, with the cheeky lyrics, “Sexy, confident / So intelligent / She is heaven sent / So soft / So strong" instantly going viral amongst fans.

The rest of 'Woman's World' does not disappoint, and neither does the visually-stunning video which is everything you'd want and expect from a Katy Perry music video. Check that out below:

Katy Perry - Woman's World

Earlier this week, Katy revealed the name and artwork for her sixth studio album, 143.

Speaking about the new album, Katy said: "143 IS A PARTY AND THE WORLD IS INVITED!"

"Welcome to 143...get ready for Singalong, Heart Opening, Empowering, Sexy, Provocative Pop Anthems! This is the 143 Frequency: The Love Frequency."

In a livestream on her social channels, Katy shared several more snippets of new songs including ‘I’m His, He’s Mine’, ‘Gimme Gimme’ with 21 Savage and another new song, ‘Nirvana’.

143 will be released on September 20th and eager fans can pre-order right now. Treat yourself babes!

