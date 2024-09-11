The Emily In Paris Cast Grace The Red Carpet Ahead of Season 4 Part 2 Release

11 September 2024, 13:07

The Emily In Paris seaon 4 part 2 red carpets
The Emily In Paris seaon 4 part 2 red carpets. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's a look at the stunning Emily In Paris cast at the premiere of season four part two - including Lily Collins, Paul Forman and Ashley Park.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Four weeks after Netflix's Emily In Paris returned for season four part one, it's back again for part two and boy oh boy is its return welcomed after a dramatic end to part one.

Part two drops on the streaming platform this Thursday 12th September for five more episodes, as a season five remains unconfirmed.

Of course to celebrate the release of part two the cast got together for its premiere and just as we'd expect they came through with their outfits. The glitzy celebration took place in Rome, Italy - a nod to their new filming locations for this season.

From Lily Collins and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu to off-screen couple Paul Forman and Ashley Park, here's a look at those red carpet slays.

Emily In Paris season 4 part two comes out 12th September
Emily In Paris season 4 part two comes out 12th September. Picture: Getty
Lily Collins attends "Emily In Paris" fourth season red carpet
Lily Collins attends "Emily In Paris" fourth season red carpet. Picture: Getty

Lily Collins aka Emily herself dazzled in this fully gold look with a very Parisian hairstyle.

She looked like a literal piece of decadent jewellery as she walked the red carpet with her razor sharp bob.

Ashley Park attend "Emily In Paris" fourth season red carpet
Ashley Park attend "Emily In Paris" fourth season red carpet. Picture: Getty

Ashley Park aka Mindy stunned in this black sequinned fringe dress.

She was also seen looking the picture of love and happiness with her co-star turned boyfriend Paul Forman.

Paul Forman attends "Emily In Paris" fourth season red carpet
Paul Forman attends "Emily In Paris" fourth season red carpet. Picture: Getty

Paul Forman aka Nicolas elevated menswear at the Emily In Paris season 4: part two premiere in this off white corset.

Keeping it understated he paired the chic white shirt and corset with black slacks.

Camille Razat attend "Emily In Paris" fourth season red carpet
Camille Razat attend "Emily In Paris" fourth season red carpet. Picture: Getty

Camille Razat aka Camille, who has been the centre of the season four drama, had us gagged with this black leather Versace look.

Shocking fans with completely brunette hair, a stark change to her usual blonde locks. Her neck was adorned with Messika jewels.

Eugenio Franceschini attends "Emily In Paris" fourth season red carpet
Eugenio Franceschini attends "Emily In Paris" fourth season red carpet. Picture: Getty

Eugenio Franceschini aka Marcello, who joined the cast for season four, looked handsome in this black suit with a pop of red peaking through from his red shirt.

The dashing new love interest was dressed by Italian tailor Loro Piana.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu on the red carpet of Netflix series Emily in Paris 4
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu on the red carpet of Netflix series Emily in Paris 4. Picture: Getty

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu aka Sylvie aka style icon of Emily In Paris made a statement in this floor length black gown with a hint of purple peaking through.

And carrying the heel to avoid tripping? Truly iconic.

