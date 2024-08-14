Emily In Paris Season 4 Release Time: Here's When Part 1 Comes Out On Netflix

Emily In Paris season 4 release time: When does it come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Emily In Paris season 4 part 1 will be released on Netflix on August 15th. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

She's baaaack! Emily Cooper, everyone's favourite stylish and chaotic queen is about to return in Emily In Paris season 4, but what time does it come out on Netflix?

Emily In Paris season 4 will pick up shortly after the shock events of the season 3 finale. In case you forgot: Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) broke up with Emily (Lily Collins), Emily is in love with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), Gabriel is in love with Emily and uhhhh, Camille (Camille Razat) is pregnant with Gabriel's baby.

Emily In Paris season 4 will be released in two parts, with part 1 will arriving on Netflix worldwide on Thursday August 15th at midnight PT and 8AM UK time. Only the first five episodes will become available to stream at the corresponding time in your country (You'll have to wait a whole month to see the final five episodes!)

Scroll down to find the handy list of release times across various time zones.

What time does Emily In Paris season 4 part 1 come out on Netflix?

Will Emily and Gabriel end up together in Emily In Paris season 4? Picture: Netflix

Emily in Paris season 4 part 1 release time: Here's when it comes out in your country

Emily in Paris season 4 part 1 will be released on Thursday August 15th at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

For viewers in the U.K., the episodes will become available to stream on Netflix at 8AM (BST). For viewers across Europe, it will drop at 9AM (CEST).

Here are the Emily in Paris season 4 part 1 release times for a handful of major time zones and countries:

United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM

United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Time) - 9:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

Watch the trailer for Emily In Paris Season 4: Part 1

How many episodes are in Emily in Paris season 4 part 1?

When Emily In Paris season 4 drops on Netflix, there'll only be five episodes available to stream. But don't panic, that's not the end of the season!

The final five episodes will follow a few weeks later when Part 2 is released on Netflix. Emily In Paris season 4 part 2 (which consists of episodes 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10) will be released on Netflix on Thursday 12th September. And they'll drop the same time as above so mark your calendars and set your alarms to make sure you're among the first viewers to find out what happens next.

No episode tittles have been released just yet.

Will Emily and Alfie get back together in Emily In Paris season 4? Picture: Netflix

What will happen in Emily In Paris season 4? What happened at the end of season 3?

The official synopsis of season 4 reads: "After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed."

"At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty," it continues.

And for those hoping to see Emily and Gabriel get back together, here's what's been teased so far: "Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of."

Read more Emily In Paris news here:

Lucien Laviscount was only meant to do TWO episodes on 'Emily In Paris'!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.