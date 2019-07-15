WATCH: Our Old Video Proves Camila Cabello Only Had Eyes For Shawn Mendes

15 July 2019, 14:43

Three years ago, Shawn Mendes joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, and it looks like - even back then - Camila Cabello only had eyes for him.

After the pair dropped the steamy 'Señorita', it was rumoured that Shawn Mendes was dating his friend, Camila Cabello. The pair were even reportedly spotted kissing in a bar, recently.

However, after we did some delving, it looks like romance was always on the cards for the two singers, after she refused to couple-up with any other star, in front of Shawn.

Shawn Mendes is rumoured to be dating Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes is rumoured to be dating Camila Cabello. Picture: Getty

The 'Stitches' singer joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to play To Bae Or Not To Bae, where he quizzed Camila on all of the stars she might fancy.

However, it looks like the 'Havana' star refused to admit to fancying anyone in front of Shawn, when she was asked about ZAYN and Justin Bieber - who she confessed to being obsessed with for quite a long time.

Camila did, eventually, reveal that she fancied someone - Producer Joe, although, we're starting to feel like that may just be a pity crush.

Was Camila denying all of these stars because she was secretly crushing on Shawn Mendes? The pair were rumoured to be dating following the release of their second collaboration, 'Señorita'.

