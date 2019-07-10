WATCH: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Quizzed About Their Relationship Back In 2015

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been causing suspicion about their relationship status since 2015.

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello have sparked major romance rumours by being papped all over the place with each other looking every part the couple- and rumours of them being more than friends have been swirling for years.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello quizzed about their romance back in 2015. Picture: The Late Late Show with James Corden

Appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden back in 2015 whilst performing their first collaboration 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'

In the throwback video, James puts fans questions to the pair including one that says "are you two dating", which both quickly deny.

Not willing to let it go, James simply says "I don't believe you...there's no way you haven't made out" as the stars continue to deny it, with Shawn even exclaiming "it's never gonna happen."

Shawn Mendes holding two drinks in one hand so he could hold Camila’s hand on the other. I cri. pic.twitter.com/vXuMPA2hfn — Mendes Memes (@MendesMemes) July 8, 2019

People were pretty much content with the fact they were just really good friends, until they dropped their oh-so steamy music video to Señorita and have basically not been spotted without one another since, being photographed holding hands and canoodling at parties and walking down the street.

Twitter has been stanning their relationship since the beginning of time, and now the people may finally be getting what they want- maybe James Corden was the push they needed in the right direction?!

