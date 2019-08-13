Camila Cabello's Been Low-Key Blocking Trolls Who Question Her & Shawn Mendes's Relationship

Camila Cabello blocks users doubting her relationship with Shawn Mendes. Picture: Splash News

Camila Cabello is stepping in to show she's not going to put up with people doubting her relationship with Shawn Mendes, and she will be blocking out the haters.

Camila Cabello is out here defending her relationship, and man, Shawn Mendes, by unfollowing and blocking fans who doubt their romance and brand it a 'PR stunt', proving that she's a ride or die for her pop star friend-turned-boyfriend.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes holding hands in New York. Picture: Splash News

Fans have taken to Twitter to talk about the fact Camila has stopped following someone, and blocked others who suggested that she and Shawn aren't a genuine couple, subtly letting fans know that she isn't down for people trashing their romance.

One fan wrote, "the way camila keeps blocking everyone who talks sh*t about their relationship she said shawn you take that break I got this" with another replying, "I['m] glad she is doing it's about time some ppl are too disrespectful."

Camila Cabello fans talk about her 'blocking everyone' who disses her relationship. Picture: Twitter

For those confused, another user cleared up what had gone down, revealing Camila unfollowed somebody after they tweeted for people to 'like' her tweet if they think 'Shawmila' is a PR stunt.

Fans explain Camila Cabello blocking haters online. Picture: Twitter

she blocked a camren shipper that told her to like her tweet if shawmila was PR. the girls had a meltdown after 🤷‍♀️ — M I U M I U ✨ (@camilasmiu) August 13, 2019

Ever since the long time friends and Señorita collaborators were first spotted together holding hands in July- the pair have been confronted with constant accusations that their relationship is a 'PR stunt' in order to promote their latest single (which has been at number one in the Big Top 40 for seven weeks and counting, BTW.)

the fact that the hate has gotten so out of hand shawn has had to delete social media and camila has had to block people is absolutely crazy I told y’all to leave my kids alone..... — h ♥︎ (@nervousmutual) August 1, 2019

Fans are speculating whether it is the singer herself, or her team that is blocking fans who are spreading negativity online, but either way, fans are leaping to her and Shawn's defence and saying it's 'about time'

i think it's camila's team blocking haters and not camila — cat (@sapphirescat) August 13, 2019

