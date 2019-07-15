Camila Cabello Opens Up About ‘Beautiful’ & ‘Rare’ Relationship With Shawn Mendes

15 July 2019, 16:05

Camila Cabello has opened up about her relationship with Shawn Mendes.
Camila Cabello says her relationship with Shawn Mendes is ‘beautiful’ and ‘rare’.

Rumours of romance between the collaborators have been heating up ever since they dropped the steamy video for their song 'Señorita’ and Camila has now added fuel to the fire.

She recently sat down with Clash magazine and opened up about their ‘beautiful’ and ‘rare’ relationship.

She said: “I’ve never had a lot of friends. I’ve always just had a few people in my life that I trust.

"I feel like it’s so rare to meet someone in this industry and find a person of that quality, and I feel like Shawn is that person for me.

"I just trust him, and no matter the level of intensity that he has around his career or I have, he is just normal, and that is so rare and precious to find in this industry.

"To be able to hang out with someone and you don’t really care that they’re Shawn Mendes, you know what I mean? You’re just people, and that is definitely something that is rare."

She continued: "It’s one of the most natural things in the world for he and I to do a song together.

"I think I’ve actually known him the longest out of anybody in the music industry -- we’ve been in each other’s lives for like four or five years, and it’s been really beautiful to kinda grow up together."

She added: “It’s actually a really beautiful feeling to know that this person is always going to be in my life, we’re always going to love each other.”

We Stan!



