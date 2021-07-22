Camila Cabello 2021 Album Clues, New Music & All The Details

22 July 2021, 11:04

Camila Cabello is releasing a new album in 2021
Camila Cabello is releasing a new album in 2021. Picture: Getty / Camila Cabello/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Camila Cabello is heavily rumoured to be releasing a new album and a new single is on the way too.

Camila Cabello is officially beginning her new era and is about to vibe-up our summer with a new song and, hopefully, a new album.

Shawn Mendesgirlfriend not only has her first starring role in a movie about to be released, but she’s also blessing us with new bangers – and her next single drops very soon!

Camila Cabello Shuts Down Body Shamers In Powerful New Tik Tok

‘Don’t Go Yet’ will be released on 23 July and we’re expecting news on her next album to follow.

Camila Cabello is releasing new music
Camila Cabello is releasing new music. Picture: Getty

Is Camila Cabello releasing a new album in 2021?

She’s yet to confirm anything but the 24-year-old hinted a new album is on its way when she shared a series of photos of a glamorous new look, showing off winged eyeliner, blue eye shadow and multi-coloured nails.

“Listos?” She captioned it, meaning ‘ready?’ In English.

Her next single drops on 23 July and it looks like the music video is ready to go too.

The clip of her new music video also included some Easter eggs, with the numbers 105.9 shown on the radio in her car and fans have been trying to dissect what they mean ever since.

Camila’s staying tight-lipped on any more album details but one glimpse of her Instagram profile proves she’s already embarked on a whole new colourful chapter.

Her last album was released in 2019 and was titled ‘Romance’, featuring songs including ‘My Oh My’, ‘Señorita’ and ‘Liar’.

She teamed up with now-boyfriend Shawn for ‘Señorita’ after keeping fans guessing over their relationship status when their 2019 collab first dropped.

