Camila Cabello Has Been Teasing A Bunch Of New Songs

16 February 2022, 13:11 | Updated: 16 February 2022, 13:37

Camila Cabello is about to treat fans to new music.

Camila Cabello is about to drop new music after teasing some new songs on social media for weeks.

After splitting from boyfriend Shawn Mendes, Camila and her ex-beau no doubt have plenty of new material which they’ve channelled their heartbreak into.

Shawn Mendes Promises 'It'll Be Okay' With New Break-Up Lyrics

Camila has been dropping snippets on Instagram and in her latest teaser she sings about ‘feeling like a psycho freak’.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes split at the end of 2021
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes split at the end of 2021. Picture: Getty

The lyrics she shared include:

Trying to get connected, no wifi

Told me that you love me

Are you blind?

Give me lemonade

I give you limes

House in the Hills

Or a house of cards?

Blink and the fairytale falls apart

Sorry didn’t mean to get so dark

Maybe I’m an alien, life is hard

Camila Cabello is releasing music in 2022
Camila Cabello is releasing music in 2022. Picture: Getty

Camila’s likely had newfound inspiration after her split from boyfriend of over two years Shawn.

The week prior she teased another, more upbeat song about her love life.

Meanwhile, Camila’s ex Shawn released new song ‘It’ll Be Okay’, which touched on the breakdown of a relationship.

Some of the lyrics included: ‘Move on / I don't wanna know what it's like when you're gone.’

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes dated for two and a half years
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes dated for two and a half years. Picture: Getty

At the time, Camila showed her support with a quote from High School Musical: ‘Ur Crazy wildcat’.

The couple announced their split in November 2021, telling fans in a statement their ‘love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.’

They noted that their relationship started as ‘best friends’ and that they would continue their friendship.

