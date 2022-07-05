Chris Stark Joins Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp In New Role At Global

Chris Stark is joining Capital. Picture: Global

By Kathryn Knight

One of the UK's leading broadcasters and producers, Chris Stark, is joining Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp!

Chris Stark is joining Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay on the Capital Breakfast Show, as part of his new role at Global.

Chris joins Capital as Creative Executive Producer and presenter on Capital Breakfast and is also taking on a new role in Global's podcast division where he'll help develop sport content for Global Player.

Chris joins Global from the BBC, where he currently hosts shows with Scott Mills on Radio 1 and Radio 5 Live. He is the creator and co-host of the popular and critically acclaimed That Peter Crouch Podcast and The Pirate Ship with Tom Kerridge and Chris Stark, and has fronted shows for Channel 4 and E4.

As his new role was announced, Chris said: "I couldn’t be more excited to be joining Global, working across a variety of amazing projects.

"I’ve known Roman a long time and often joked over a beer it’d be great to work together on something big one day - and now here we are! I cannot wait to get started on Capital Breakfast and in my new Creative Executive Producer role. Let’s make some moments!

"And then to be asked to lead on Global Player’s sport podcast content is just the icing on the cake."

Chris Stark is joining Global. Picture: Global

Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp said: “Sian, Sonny and I are super excited to have Chris on board. I just know he’ll be a huge hit with our listeners, and I’m sure everyone will join us in giving him the warmest of welcomes to the Capital Breakfast family!”

Chris will join the team in October this year and we can't wait to welcome him!

