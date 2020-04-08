Exclusive

Join Us For Jax Jones' House Party On Capital

8 April 2020, 09:31 | Updated: 8 April 2020, 09:44

Jax Jones is hosting a house party on Capital
Jax Jones is hosting a house party on Capital. Picture: Capital

Capital's kicking off the long weekend on Thursday, 9 April with the 'You Don't Know Me' hitmaker, as we throw a huge house party... And you're invited.

With everyone staying at home, and not going out to see their friends or family, this year's Easter weekend feels a bit different, doesn't it?

That's where we want to help. Along with Capital, Jax Jones is throwing a huge house party... And the best part? You're all invited.

> WATCH: Jax Jones Has Brought Louis Theroux To Ibiza As His Big Influence...

Join Capital for Jax Jones' House Party
Join Capital for Jax Jones' House Party. Picture: Capital

The 'This Is Real' producer will be playing back-to-back party anthems, all of which will be hand-picked by Jax Jones, himself, which means you can have the party of your life right in your living room, garden or even your bathroom!

You can watch the whole thing live from 6PM on Capital's Facebook and Twitter, and then from 7PM we're bringing the house party to you, on Capital, as Jax goes in the mix from 8PM!

Jax also plans to play a few games with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, including creating a very, very unique remix. After Jax's 'Bored In The House' remix popped off on Twitter, Roman challenged Jax Jones to create a bop using his impression of Tiger King's Joe Exotic.

You, quite literally, need to hear it, to believe it.

Jax Jones joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to announce his house party
Jax Jones joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to announce his house party. Picture: PA Images

Jax Jones has also hinted that a few of his pals might be popping along for the party, so who knows what to expect? After all, this is coming from the man who brought out an army of Santas during his performance at 2018's Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.

We're kicking off the long weekend in style with Jax Jones’ House Party on Capital. Watch from 6PM and then listen from 7PM.

At 8PM, we'll be taking a minute to clap our NHS and front-line workers to make as much noise for those people that are working hard to keep the country moving.

> Grab Our App To Join In On Jax Jones' House Party

