Years & Years made an announcement that the band will continue as a solo project for Olly Alexander. Picture: Getty

Years & Years have announced the band’s line-up as changed and they will go forward as an Olly Alexander ‘solo project’.

Years & Years have decided to make some changes to their band, with the trio announcing they will continue as an Olly Alexander “solo project”.

In a statement released by the band on Twitter, they penned: “There’s been some changes that we want to fill you in on.

“This upcoming new album has been an Olly endeavour and we’ve decided that Years and Years will continue as an Olly solo project.

“The three of us are still good friends.”

After ensuring they are still close pals, they explained what this change would mean for the band members’ future endeavours.

They added: “Mikey will be part of the Y&Y family and play with us live and Emre will focus on being a writer/producer.

“These past 12 months have been crazy for us all and we want to thank you for the love and support you’ve given us over the years (& years).”

The statement ended by giving fans something to look forward to, adding: “New Y&Y music will be coming this spring.”

Years & Years first formed in 2010. Picture: Getty

💖 glad it isn't over. excited for the new era! love u guys — ana with an a (@anasantoshg) March 18, 2021

Fans took to Twitter to comment on the post and share their support for their decision, with one writing: “I love you ALL so so so much. Very excited to hear what’s coming, and I’m glad you’re still working together.”

“Glad it isn't over. excited for the new era! love u guys [sic],” shared another.

Others commented on their excitement to hear It’s A Sin star Olly’s new “endeavour”.

