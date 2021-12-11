Years & Years Singer Olly Alexander's Jingle Bell Ball Red Carpet Jacket Is Everything

11 December 2021, 18:16 | Updated: 11 December 2021, 18:24

Years & Years' Olly Alexander Wows With Jingle Bell Ball Red Carpet Jacket
Years & Years' Olly Alexander Wows With Jingle Bell Ball Red Carpet Jacket. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage
Olly Alexander showed up in style to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

Years & Years' Olly Alexander is giving fans everything they want with his jacket at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

Olly Alexander is no stranger to fashion. Ever since Years & Years first took over the charts with 'Desire' back in 2014, Olly has served us look after look.

From music videos like 'Sweet Talker' to red carpet events like the British Fashion Awards, Olly always knows how to pick a perfect outfit.

With that in mind, it's no surprise that we can't get enough of what Olly wore on Capital's JBB red carpet tonight.

Olly will be performing a selection of Years & Years' biggest hits at the UK's biggest Christmas party today and he kicked off the evening with a multi-coloured biker jacket that we ALL need in our closets right now.

Olly paired the jacket with a black turtleneck, creepers and a statement necklace.

It's not just Olly who's turning it out on the red carpet though.

Becky Hill's orange co-ord is flawless and Jax Jones even rocked up in a full-on Father Christmas costume. We can't wait to see what they all wear on stage.

Make sure to watch the Jingle Bell Ball live tonight to see Olly's performance, alongside sets from stars including Justin Bieber, Mimi Webb and more.

