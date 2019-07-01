Olly Alexander's Speech About LGBTQ+ Rights Being Praised By Fans

Olly Alexander's LGBTQ+ speech at Glastonbury. Picture: Getty

Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander's emotional speech about LGBTQ+ rights is resonating with a lot of fans after the band's set at this year's Glastonbury festival.

Years & Years singer Olly Alexander used his platform to address the struggle he and many others have been through and how if we're to get anywhere 'we're going to have to help each other out'.

The band also chose to display messages of hate that had been directed towards Olly in the past on the big screens before they came on stage and throughout their opening song.

The messages emblazoned across the screens read "He’s a bit too gay. Just creeps me out - he sounds gayer now, he’s doing too much’.

Mid-set, Olly went on to openly speak to the thousands of fans attending; "I believe there is no true LGBT equality until the fight against racism is over against sexism is over against ableism, bigotry, climate change - so it’s like a really big ask and I have no idea how we get there but what I do know is that if we want to get anywhere without leaving anyone behind, we’re going to have to help each other out.’

Olly continued, "I talk about being gay. You might have already noticed some subtle messaging on the stage. I’m gay and I talk about being gay a lot – I have my reasons - I spent a lot of time feeling ashamed and now it’s like I’m making up for lost time".

Fans showed their support for Olly via Twitter...

I love Olly Alexander, he’s so fabulous and his pride speech was inspirational ❤️🧡💛💚💙 — Alix (@aholton95) June 30, 2019

Olly Alexander's speech was beautiful, eloquent and meaningful. No anger, no swearing, just happiness 💕 #glastonbury19 #yearsandyears — Melanie (@_mels13) June 30, 2019

@alexander_olly such an inspiring speech, your right the battle isnt over until racism, sexism etc are all eliminated from society too! — christopher clarkson (@ChrisClarkson22) July 1, 2019

Going to have a think about @alexander_olly’s speech from yesterday now that it’s past midnight and make a little note on it and share it at some point... I just need to collect my thoughts and share them bc they were so powerful ! — Joe (@joealoud) June 30, 2019