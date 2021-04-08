Exclusive

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project

8 April 2021, 08:24

After Mikey and Emre stepped down from Years & Years, Olly Alexander explained to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp why it became a solo project.

On 18 March, Years & Years announced that Olly Alexander would be taking the band on as a solo project, after Emre and Mikey stepped down.

When the It's A Sin star joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Olly explained why they decided to make this move.

> Years & Years' Olly Alexander Reacts To Roman Kemp's Costume Based On Him

Olly Alexander joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp
Olly Alexander joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

"Me, Mikey and Emre met, like, ten years ago," said the 'Starstruck' singer. "We've been in this band for a decade, and in that time, we've just kind of grown apart musically.

"We kind of stopped making music together, and when we announced that I was going to be Years & Years, it had kind of been a long time coming," confirmed Olly.

He also said that he wanted to continue using the artist name Years & Years, instead of releasing music as Olly Alexander, as he felt precious over their back catalogue of tunes.

"For me, I love Years & Years, and these songs that I've written; I don't want to let them go. It just felt right to stay as Years & Years".

Taking to social media in March, Years & Years confirmed the change, saying "There’s been some changes that we want to fill you in on. This upcoming new album has been an Olly endeavour and we’ve decided that Years & Years will continue as an Olly solo project.

"The three of us are still good friends. Mikey will be part of the Y&Y family and play with us live and Emre will focus on being a writer/producer."

> Roman Kemp Is Catching Up With The Biggest Stars On Global Player

More News

See more More News

Khloe Kardashian shared a statement following the backlash she faced for trying to remove her viral unedited snap.

Khloe Kardashian Breaks Silence On Unfiltered Bikini Photo & Shows Off Her ‘Real’ Body In Video
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are getting married this year

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Relationship Timeline: How Long Have They Been Together And When Did They Get Married?

Features

Taylor Swift's song 'Mr. Perfectly Fine' is believed to be about Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner Reacts To Taylor Swift’s New Song Thought To Be About Her Husband Joe Jonas

Roman Kemp and his sister Harleymoon discussed their childhood memories.

Roman Kemp Reminisces About Hilarious Childhood Antics With Sister Harleymoon

Harry Styles looks golden in a previously unseen Gucci campaign video

Harry Styles Is The Definition Of Golden In Unseen Gucci Campaign Photo

Exclusive
Anne-Marie celebrates her birthday with Roman Kemp

WATCH: Anne-Marie's Thrown A Surprise Birthday Party By Roman Kemp

Videos

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
James Arthur said he could "potentially" collaborate with Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

WATCH: James Arthur Teases He Could "Maybe" Write With Billie Eilish

Exclusive
Ella Henderson spoke about Jesy Nelson's upcoming solo music

WATCH: Ella Henderson Gives Update On Jesy Nelson's Solo Music

Exclusive
Olivia Rodrigo spoke about collaborating with Conan Gray

WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Explains Why She Was In Studio With Conan Gray

Exclusive
Nick Jonas said meeting Priyanka's mother was "bizarre"

WATCH: Nick Jonas Reflects On His AWKWARD First Meet With Priyanka's Mother

Exclusive
Sabrina Carpenter would love to cast Harry Styles in her upcoming Alice Netflix musical

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter Hopes To Cast Harry Styles In Alice In Wonderland Musical

Exclusive
Laura Whitmore shared details about Love Island 2021

WATCH: Laura Whitmore Discusses The Next Season Of Love Island