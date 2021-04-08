Exclusive

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project

After Mikey and Emre stepped down from Years & Years, Olly Alexander explained to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp why it became a solo project.

On 18 March, Years & Years announced that Olly Alexander would be taking the band on as a solo project, after Emre and Mikey stepped down.

When the It's A Sin star joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Olly explained why they decided to make this move.

Olly Alexander joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

"Me, Mikey and Emre met, like, ten years ago," said the 'Starstruck' singer. "We've been in this band for a decade, and in that time, we've just kind of grown apart musically.

"We kind of stopped making music together, and when we announced that I was going to be Years & Years, it had kind of been a long time coming," confirmed Olly.

He also said that he wanted to continue using the artist name Years & Years, instead of releasing music as Olly Alexander, as he felt precious over their back catalogue of tunes.

"For me, I love Years & Years, and these songs that I've written; I don't want to let them go. It just felt right to stay as Years & Years".

Taking to social media in March, Years & Years confirmed the change, saying "There’s been some changes that we want to fill you in on. This upcoming new album has been an Olly endeavour and we’ve decided that Years & Years will continue as an Olly solo project.

"The three of us are still good friends. Mikey will be part of the Y&Y family and play with us live and Emre will focus on being a writer/producer."

