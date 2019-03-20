Olly Alexander Calls Suspension Of LGBT Rights Education In Some Schools 'Gut Punchingly Sad'

Olly Alexander calls out LGBT education protests as 'sad'. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram

Olly Alexander has join in the debate about parents removing their children from LGBT classes, calling the whole thing 'gut punchingly sad.'

Years Years's Olly Alexander has spoken out about the LGBT curriculum controversy, calling out schools and parents who are allowing their children to be removed from lessons that teach them about LGBT rights and

In a series of tweets, he called parents protesting LGBT+ lessons 'gut punchingly sad' and pointed out that keeping children from learning about the LGBT community and their rights was insinuating 'it's too evil for children to possibly hear about.'

He wrote: "If the media is whipping this up into more than it really is I’m gonna be mad but parents protesting about “lgbt+ lessons” is gut punchingly sad folks!"

"idk the details of this case! But I'm seeing a lot of 'it's not appropriate think of the children [sic]."

"It's almost as if some people still believe being lgbt+ is perverse in some way? That it's too evil for children to possibly hear about?"

Olly Alexander speaks out about parents protesting LGBT rights education. Picture: Twitter/@alexander_olly

He is responding to the parents of children in primary schools in Manchester that have been protesting about a change in the curriculum which is including LGBT+ rights education in sex and relationships lessons which has caused schools to drop the classes.

Olly has been an outspoken advocate for LGBT rights throughout his music career and has plenty of (iconic) songs, whose lyrics deal directly with gay relationships.

He told Shortlist: "I get a real thrill for being 'overtly queer' in my aesthetic".

"I used to be scared of people thinking I was gay but now I'd be shocked if they didn't."

The 28-year-old has even made a documentary about 'Growing Up Gay' and the mental health struggles a young LGBT+ person faces in their younger years and tackles the issue of homophobic bullying.

