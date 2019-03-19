Ariana Grande Pays Touching Tribute To Mac Miller On Sweetener Tour

Ariana Grande's kicked off her Sweetener World Tour and paid the most touching tribute to Mac Miller before getting emotional on stage.

Ariana Grande's Sweetener World Tour kicked off in New York last night, and fans noticed the subtle but touching tribute she paid to her late ex boyfriend, Mac Miller, by playing his music in the venue before the curtains opened.

Ari fans rushed to twitter to let people around the world who are eagerly waiting to see what the first night of her tour held that she played Mac's music whilst people filed into the arena and up until the show started.

One fan pointed out that the first song on the set list (and the first on album Sweetener), 'raindrops' starts with the lyrics "When raindrops fell down from the sky/The day you left me, an angel cried" and many think this continued the touching nod to Mac, who passed away last September.

before ariana walked on stage they played mac and she is opening with raindrops. »the day you left me, an angel cried« 🥺 — needy♡ (@needysoulmate) March 19, 2019

Ariana grande is playing Mac Miller right before her opening song for sweetener tour rn and my heart can’t handle it SO MANY TEARS — gabi (@gabidaviss) March 19, 2019

Fans also posted videos of her breaking down in tears as she sang 'goodnight n go', tweeting after the show about how overwhelmed she is after her first show.

She wrote: "mhmm my mind is all over the place and v emotional. thank u. i don’t know what i’m posting rn tbh. at all. i’ll hit u tomorrow bc.... tonight was too much. thank you thank you thank you. i love you."

Ariana grande had Mac Miller’s music playing while people got into their seats for her concert 😭😭😭😭 — Haley (@HaeKolb) March 19, 2019

i’m crying over ariana playing mac before she goes on stage wbu — nikki (@thankstotay13) March 19, 2019

The 'thank u, next' singer has only just started the joint album tour and we've seen two people get engaged and an iconic wardrobe malfunction and TBH we cannot wait to see what else goes down at what's going to be an iconic tour.

