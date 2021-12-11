Years & Years Made An Electric Return To Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard

11 December 2021, 21:14 | Updated: 11 December 2021, 23:01

Years & Years took to the #CapitalJBB and brought the tunes
Years & Years took to the #CapitalJBB and brought the tunes. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Years & Years returned to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard as Olly Alexander with another smashing show!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Olly Alexander brought the Christmas party energy to the stage at the Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard, putting on a show of Years & Years' most-loved bangers.

Starting things off with the feel-good anthem 'King', Olly was later joined by Saturday's opener Jax Jones for 'Play' and 'Sunlight'.

Lighting up the stage with a troupe of incredible dancers, Olly knew exactly what his 16,000 fans wanted when he took over The O2.

He also performed a very special rendition of 'It's A Sin', taking the track to a whole new level with an acoustic cover.

Check out all the clips of the pop star bringing his unparalleled energy to the arena – plus his bonus backstage antics...

Years & Years brought all the energy to The O2
Years & Years brought all the energy to The O2. Picture: Alamy

WATCH: Years & Years a lilting acoustic rendition of smash-hit 'It's A Sin'

WATCH: Years & Years gets a festive 'Ollyday' treat backstage at the #CapitalJBB

Years & Years with Roman, Sonny, and Sian
Years & Years with Roman, Sonny, and Sian. Picture: Alamy
Years & Years donned a colourful ensemble on the #JBB red carpet
Years & Years donned a colourful ensemble on the #JBB red carpet. Picture: Alamy

Years & Years' Jingle Bell Ball set list:

  • 'King'
  • 'If You're Over Me'
  • 'Play' / 'Sunlight' with Jax Jones
  • 'Sweet Talker'
  • 'It's A Sin'
  • 'Starstruck'

Years & Years gave an unforgettable set on the first night of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard on Saturday, December 11 at The O2 Arena.

> Download Our App For All The Latest On Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard

More News

See more More News

Sigrid debuted at the JBB in a big way

Sigrid Delivers All The Feel-Good Anthems At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard

Mimi Webb Wows Capital Jingle Bell Ball Crowd With Pastel OutfitMimi Webb Wows Capital Jingle Bell Ball Crowd With Pastel Outfit

Mimi Webb's Capital Jingle Bell Ball Outfits Are Too Iconic For Words

Jesy Nelson wore a flame-infused look at the JBB

Jesy Nelson Takes To The Stage In Red Leather Look

Every performance happening at the Jingle Bell Ball this weekend

A-Z Of Every Incredible Performance At The Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard

Here's the the lowdown on Mimi Webb's JBB performance

Mimi Webb Wowed During Her Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard Debut

Jesy Nelson Rocks Effortless Glam On The Jingle Bell Ball Red Carpet

Jesy Nelson Rocks Effortless Glam On The Jingle Bell Ball Red Carpet

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Everything you need to know about Becky Hill's JBB performance

Becky Hill Brings All Of The Energy To Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard

Ed Sheeran got candid on Quizface

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Weighs In On One Direction's Hiatus On Capital's Quizface

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld takes on Forfeit Bullseye

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Takes On Capital's Forfeit Bullseye

Exclusive
Little Mix respond to hiatus rumours

WATCH: Little Mix Respond To Hiatus Rumours

Exclusive
Tom Grennan has a family connection to Niall Horan

WATCH: Tom Grennan & Niall Horan Have A Surprising Family Connection

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran wanted to join One Direction

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Reveals He Wanted To Be In One Direction