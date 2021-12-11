Years & Years Made An Electric Return To Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard

Years & Years took to the #CapitalJBB and brought the tunes. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Years & Years returned to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard as Olly Alexander with another smashing show!

Olly Alexander brought the Christmas party energy to the stage at the Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard, putting on a show of Years & Years' most-loved bangers.

Starting things off with the feel-good anthem 'King', Olly was later joined by Saturday's opener Jax Jones for 'Play' and 'Sunlight'.

Lighting up the stage with a troupe of incredible dancers, Olly knew exactly what his 16,000 fans wanted when he took over The O2.

He also performed a very special rendition of 'It's A Sin', taking the track to a whole new level with an acoustic cover.

Check out all the clips of the pop star bringing his unparalleled energy to the arena – plus his bonus backstage antics...

Years & Years brought all the energy to The O2. Picture: Alamy

Years & Years with Roman, Sonny, and Sian. Picture: Alamy

Years & Years donned a colourful ensemble on the #JBB red carpet. Picture: Alamy

Years & Years' Jingle Bell Ball set list:

'King'

'If You're Over Me'

'Play' / 'Sunlight' with Jax Jones

'Sweet Talker'

'It's A Sin'

'Starstruck'

Years & Years gave an unforgettable set on the first night of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard on Saturday, December 11 at The O2 Arena.

