Perrie Edwards’ Son Axel Excitedly Watches Dad Play Football On TV Before Scoring His Own Goal

By Capital FM

Perrie Edwards’ one-year-old son Axel was the happiest baby in the world as he watched his dad Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain play during the recent Liverpool match.

Perrie Edwards is no stranger to sharing adorable moments of her son Axel, aged 1, and the latest will melt your heart!

The Little Mix singer took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share clips of her baby boy excitedly watching his dad play football on TV.

Axel’s dad and Perrie’s fiancé, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, scored the only goal for Liverpool on Sunday as they lost 3-1 to Brentford - however, his goal was more than enough to leave baby Axel in awe.

Perrie Edwards & Leigh-Anne Pinnock Lead Celebs’ Festive Family Photos

Perrie Edwards shared a clip of her son Axel watching his dad play football. Picture: @perrieedwards/Instagram

Perrie's son was in awe watching his dad score during his Liverpool match. Picture: @perrieedwards/Instagram

In the adorable clip posted by the ‘Heartbreak Anthem’ singer, Axel could be seen smiling and pointing to the screen, shouting: “Dadda!” after Alex’s goal.

In a second video posted by the ‘Sweet Melody’ songstress, Axel showed off the skills he has clearly taken after his dad as he took an adorable mini penalty in his living room.

As Perrie set up the shot for her toddler, Axel ran and scored a goal in the tiny net, leaving the ‘Black Magic’ star to clap and cheer for her son.

Axel then adorably took his own penalty and scored. Picture: @perrieedwards/Instagram

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain welcomed their son in August 2021. Picture: @perrieedwards/Instagram

Perrie, and Alex, both 29, welcomed baby Axel in August 2021, just days apart from her bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock welcoming her twins.

The couple have been together since 2016 and even got engaged in June last year after six years of dating.

Perrie often shares adorable updates about her son with fans online, including a few weeks ago when she shared a glimpse of Axel enjoying the snow for the very first time as they built a snowman together in their back garden!

