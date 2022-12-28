Perrie Edwards & Leigh-Anne Pinnock Lead Celebs’ Festive Family Photos

28 December 2022, 11:08

Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared adorable family photos on Christmas
Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared adorable family photos on Christmas. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram / Perrie Edwards/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Celebs have been sharing adorable family photos after Christmas – and Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s were among the cutest.

Celebrities are just like us on Christmas, snapping cheesy pics for the family album and of course for the ‘gram.

For many stars, like Lottie Tomlinson and Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, it was their first or second Christmas with their babies and the pictures are too cute for words.

Little Mix’s Perrie and Leigh-Anne became mums in 2021, so this year their tots were old enough to open some presents.

Perrie Edwards’ Baby Axel Builds A Snowman As He Enjoys Snow For The First Time

Leigh-Anne and fiancé Andre Gray seemingly had a sun-soaked Christmas with their babies, and on Christmas Day the couple and their twins matched in festive pyjamas.

The pop star understandably keeps her babies’ faces off the grid, protecting their privacy with emojis on her uploads.

“Merry Christmas from the Graynocks,” she captioned their festive photos, which were captured in front of a stunning sea view.

Meanwhile, Perrie and fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had Christmas at home with their son Axel, who joined the family for Christmas Dinner in his high chair – he even had a party hat and mini Christmas dinner of his own.

New mum Lottie Tomlinson celebrated the festive period as a first time mum, after welcoming a baby boy with boyfriend Lewis Burton earlier on in the year.

The new family shared an adorable photo together with their son Lucky, with Lottie writing in the caption: “merry Christmas from us, so grateful for my little family.”

Across the pond, Kim Kardashian’s festive family photo was on a whole other level, posing with North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm in a glittering dress while her kids matched in grey outfits.

North and Chicago synchronised their outfits in sequin ensembles, with North in a pant suit and Chi in a sparkly dress.

Pop star-turned TikToker Jason Derulo and his girlfriend Jenna Frumes had an equally glam Christmas, sharing photos with their son Jason King from in front of a huge Christmas tree adorned with silver and gold decorations.

Their adorable dog joined in for the photos too, matching the family’s checked pyjamas with a pullover of its own.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

2022 was a whirlwind, here's the breakdown

A 2022 Rundown: From Memes To Pop Culture Moments

Features

Have you already finished Emily in Paris?

What To Watch After Finishing Emily In Paris Series 3

TV & Film

Harry Styles had a wholesome holiday

Harry Styles Spends A Wholesome Christmas With His Mum & Sister

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have been dating since 2021

Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Complete Dating Timeline

Zayn Malik is said to be working on his fourth studio album

Zayn Malik’s Fourth Album: Everything We Know So Far From Release Date To Tracklist

Shaughna Phillips opened up about her mystery boyfriend ahead of giving birth

Pregnant Love Island Star Shaughna Phillips Breaks Silence On Mystery Boyfriend Ahead Of Welcoming Baby

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star