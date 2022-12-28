Perrie Edwards & Leigh-Anne Pinnock Lead Celebs’ Festive Family Photos

Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared adorable family photos on Christmas. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram / Perrie Edwards/Instagram

By Capital FM

Celebs have been sharing adorable family photos after Christmas – and Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s were among the cutest.

Celebrities are just like us on Christmas, snapping cheesy pics for the family album and of course for the ‘gram.

For many stars, like Lottie Tomlinson and Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, it was their first or second Christmas with their babies and the pictures are too cute for words.

Little Mix’s Perrie and Leigh-Anne became mums in 2021, so this year their tots were old enough to open some presents.

Leigh-Anne and fiancé Andre Gray seemingly had a sun-soaked Christmas with their babies, and on Christmas Day the couple and their twins matched in festive pyjamas.

The pop star understandably keeps her babies’ faces off the grid, protecting their privacy with emojis on her uploads.

“Merry Christmas from the Graynocks,” she captioned their festive photos, which were captured in front of a stunning sea view.

Meanwhile, Perrie and fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had Christmas at home with their son Axel, who joined the family for Christmas Dinner in his high chair – he even had a party hat and mini Christmas dinner of his own.

New mum Lottie Tomlinson celebrated the festive period as a first time mum, after welcoming a baby boy with boyfriend Lewis Burton earlier on in the year.

The new family shared an adorable photo together with their son Lucky, with Lottie writing in the caption: “merry Christmas from us, so grateful for my little family.”

Across the pond, Kim Kardashian’s festive family photo was on a whole other level, posing with North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm in a glittering dress while her kids matched in grey outfits.

North and Chicago synchronised their outfits in sequin ensembles, with North in a pant suit and Chi in a sparkly dress.

Pop star-turned TikToker Jason Derulo and his girlfriend Jenna Frumes had an equally glam Christmas, sharing photos with their son Jason King from in front of a huge Christmas tree adorned with silver and gold decorations.

Their adorable dog joined in for the photos too, matching the family’s checked pyjamas with a pullover of its own.

