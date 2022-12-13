Perrie Edwards’ Baby Axel Builds A Snowman As He Enjoys Snow For The First Time

13 December 2022, 16:16

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Baby Axel experiencing snow for the first time has melted everyone’s hearts!

Perrie Edwards has left all of us emotional after sharing her son Axel playing in the snow for the very first time.

The Little Mix star treated her 16.5 million followers to a video montage of Axel’s first time in the snow as they built a snowman together in her garden, which was as scenic as a Christmas movie.

Dressed adorably in a cosy snowsuit, Axel stepped through the snow in the clip whilst Perrie’s dogs appeared to be having the time of their lives in the white blanket covering the garden.

Perrie Edwards Launches Surprising New Side Hustle In Addition To Clothing Line

Perrie Edwards' son Axel is growing so fast
Perrie Edwards' son Axel is growing so fast. Picture: @perrieedwards/Instagram
Axel making a snowman is melting everyone's hearts
Axel making a snowman is melting everyone's hearts. Picture: @perrieedwards/Instagram

Perrie even captured the moment Axel was adding buttons and a carrot nose to the snowman - and we can’t get over how quickly he’s growing!

Fans rushed to the comments to say their ‘baby fever’ is now at an all-time high, whilst others said Axel is beginning to become his dad - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s double.

“My baby fever just got worse,” penned one fan, whilst another said: “It feels so emotional to watch him grow right in front of our eyes and I'm not even a mom lol. He's really starting to look like his dad's double. Some strong genes right there!”

Baby Axel is enjoying his first snow day
Baby Axel is enjoying his first snow day. Picture: @perrieedwards/Instagram
Perrie Edwards welcomed her son last summer
Perrie Edwards welcomed her son last summer. Picture: @perrieedwards/Instagram
Perrie and her son Axel built a snowman together
Perrie and her son Axel built a snowman together. Picture: @perrieedwards/Instagram

“How is he walking it was literally yesterday you announced you were expecting he’s growing up so quick,” wrote a third, and we agree!

Axel was a summer baby after Perrie gave birth to her first bundle of joy in August 2021, just days apart from her former bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who welcomed her twins around the same time.

The Disora owner has been sharing the most adorable content of her son lately, including snaps of her family trip to Dubai with her fiancé and their tot, as well as adorable photos of them pumpkin picking together before Halloween.

