Perrie Edwards Launches Surprising New Side Hustle In Addition To Clothing Line

2 November 2022, 16:59

Perrie Edwards is launching a property business
Perrie Edwards is launching a property business. Picture: Getty/@perrieedwards/Instagram
Perrie Edwards has built an array of ventures after Little Mix entered their hiatus.

Perrie Edwards is launching a brand-new side hustle that may come as a surprise to fans.

Fans will already know that she launched her very own luxury fashion brand called Disora last year and it’s already become popular amongst buyers, with the collections frequently selling out.

Perrie Edwards Targeted In Terrifying Burglary Whilst At Home With Son In £3.5M Mansion

However, Perrie’s new unexpected side hustle shows she’s a force to be reckoned with amid Little Mix’s hiatus.

According to this tabloid, the mum-of-one has started a property business called Paxel Properties, which is a play on words of her son’s name; Axel.

Perrie Edwards is launching a new side hustle
Perrie Edwards is launching a new side hustle. Picture: @perrieedwards/Instagram

She could definitely make an impressive profit from the business, with an insider saying: “Perrie is no stranger to hard graft and she loves to be busy. She is business savvy and created the property business earlier this year.

“The company allows her to flip properties and sell them for a profit, which can be a lucrative business.”

“There is a lot of money in property and Perrie really has her head screwed on,” they added.

Perrie Edwards welcomed her son last year
Perrie Edwards welcomed her son last year. Picture: @perrieedwards/Instagram
Perrie Edwards has been working on solo music away from Little Mix
Perrie Edwards has been working on solo music away from Little Mix. Picture: @perrieedwards/Instagram

The 29-year-old is also keeping busy with new music as she’s gearing up to release her very first solo music away from the band.

Her bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have also been busy in the studio recording solo tracks, and fans can’t wait to hear them.

The Little Mix girls are no strangers to side hustles either, as Leigh-Anne impressively has her very own swimwear line called In A Seashell, whilst Jade has worked on makeup collaborations and even has a cocktail bar called Arbeia in her hometown, South Shields.

