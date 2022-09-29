Perrie Edwards Targeted In Terrifying Burglary Whilst At Home With Son In £3.5M Mansion

29 September 2022, 10:12

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were victims to a burglary at their Cheshire home
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were victims to a burglary at their Cheshire home. Picture: @perrieedwards/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Perrie Edwards and her fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were at home with their baby boy Axel during the burglary.

Perrie Edwards and her fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been the victims of a burglary at their £3.5million Cheshire home.

The Little Mix star and her Liverpool FC player beau were at home with their one-year-old son, Axel, at the time of the horrifying burglary.

The couple is said to be ‘terrified’ following the break-in, which saw the burglars steal a string of expensive items including jewellery and designer handbags.

Perrie and Alex were downstairs in their home at the time of the incident and are said to have called the police, and detectives are now trawling CCTV footage in their search for clues, according to this tabloid.

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were victims to a burglary at their home
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were victims to a burglary at their home. Picture: @perrieedwards/Instagram
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had an array of items stolen from their Cheshire home
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had an array of items stolen from their Cheshire home. Picture: @perrieedwards/Instagram

A friend of the couple said the parents of baby Axel are ‘heartbroken’ over the incident.

They said: “It’s just the most violating thing — to think that someone has been all over their belongings before they even realised what was happening is so upsetting.

“The brazenness of doing it while they were in the house is terrifying, and obviously they’re heartbroken that a lot of valuable items which meant a great deal to them — not just financially — have been taken."

“This is their dream home and they love their life there as a family,” they added, before saying that their home now ‘feels tarnished’, but Perrie and Alex are ‘determined to get on with their lives’ and will take every necessary step to ensure ‘they are totally secure in the future’.

Perrie and Alex's son Axel was at home during the burglary
Perrie and Alex's son Axel was at home during the burglary. Picture: @perrieedwards/Instagram
Perrie Edwards and her beau have lived in their Cheshire mansion for two years
Perrie Edwards and her beau have lived in their Cheshire mansion for two years. Picture: @perrieedwards/Instagram

Cheshire Police confirmed officers were called to the burglary at 10:45pm on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said: “The offenders have broken into the home stealing jewellery and handbags while the occupants were inside.”

The Disora owner and her footballer beau welcomed their son in August last year and are said to have bought their Cheshire property the year prior, in cash.

