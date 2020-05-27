Little Mix Star Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shows Off Summery ‘In A Seashell’ Bikini Line On Instagram
27 May 2020, 16:51
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock has a stunning swimwear range called ‘In A Seashell’ and her bandmates Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall have all shown their love for the brand.
Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s talents are never-ending as the ‘Break Up Song’ hitmaker has her very own bikini line called ‘In A Seashell’.
The amazing swimwear range offers an array of fashionable items which have even been worn by the LM5 singer’s bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson.
The Search star even did the most iconic TikTok fashion show in her lavish garden, showing off some of the brand’s best-sellers and she looked incredible!
Some other seriously huge names have shared pictures in their favourite ‘In A Seashell’ items, including Kelly Rowland, Love Island’s Kaz Crossley, Mabel, and supermodel Jourdan Dunn.
The ‘Woman Like Me’ songstress’ collection is affordable and ranges from £20.99 to £34.99 per piece.
The website, inaseashell.co.uk, also offers an accessories section, where the 'Power' star sells a cute tote bag with the brand’s name, in either a black or clear perspex.
Leigh-Anne, who is currently isolating with her footballer beau Andre Gray in their lavish Surrey home, has even done some seriously hilarious TikTok impressions while wearing pieces from her collection and all we can say is we stan a girl who can do both!
With her highly successful online store, It comes as no surprise that the brand owner and her bandmates are the richest X Factor winners ever after it was revealed, last year, they earned £9million in 2018.
Since finishing in first place on the 2011 series of the singing competition, they have made a whopping £30million between them.
Their earnings can be attributed to their sold-out tours, music, merchandise and fashion brand deals such as their Pretty Little Thing collection.
Leigh-Anne’s bikini line is only set to rake in more money for the successful star - Yass queen!
