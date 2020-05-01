Little Mix Rake In £11.2million In Earnings From Sold-Out Tours

Little Mix have been paid millions of pounds from touring. Picture: PA

Little Mix are celebrating a whopping £11.2million income from touring, after being named richest X Factor winners last year.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson have successfully earned a whopping £11.2million from performing for fans all over the world.

According to a report, last month the latest accounts for their Eternal Magic Touring Limited firm, which were filed to Britain’s register of firms Companies House, showed the ‘Break Up Song’ hitmakers shared £4.6million in 2019 from touring, as well as £2.7million paid in tax over two years.

The Search stars’ company, Eternal Dance Media Ltd, was launched after they met on the X Factor in 2011, and is co-owned by all four members.

It’s no surprise the stars are doing so well after they were named the richest X Factor winnings, in October last year.

It was reported that the ‘Black Magic’ stars earned £9million in 2018 and have bagged a whopping £30million in total since their stint on Simon Cowell’s show.

Little Mix have also made their money from five seriously successful studio albums, a clothing line with Pretty Little Thing and becoming the face of beauty products.

The ‘Woman Like Me’ singers, who are spending time with loved ones in lockdown, have embarked on six world tours since they scooped the winning title of the singing competition nine years ago.

Their most recent tour, LM5, kicked off in September 2019 in Madrid and ended in London in November.

Little Mix have been on six tours since 2011. Picture: PA

Another tour, with 21-dates, was set to take place this summer but the girls were forced to cancel it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, they told fans: "We are so sad to announce that following the latest government advice, we have to cancel our upcoming UK Summer Tour.

"The health and safety of our fans and crew is always our number one priority.

"Please look out for an email from your ticketing agent shortly. Please only contact them if you have not received an email by May 5th."

