Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Little Mix Sisters Rally Around Her Solo Single Announcement

7 June 2023, 11:33 | Updated: 7 June 2023, 11:54

Perrie and Jade can't wait for Leigh-Anne's new music
Perrie and Jade can't wait for Leigh-Anne's new music. Picture: Getty

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is releasing her first solo single and Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall are her number-one fans.

The internet was sent into a tailspin when Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced her new era and an incoming single; making her the first Little Mix member to go solo since the hiatus.

The 31-year-old star launched a new phase in her career by wiping her Instagram feed clean and posting a teaser video featuring a snippet of her soon-to-be-released tune.

Of course, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards were two of the first in the comments to celebrate their bandmate's solo milestone – we've missed how this trio supports one another!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Andre Gray: When Did They Get Married And How Long Have They Been Together?

Leigh-Anne's cryptic caption read "#leighanneiscoming" which left everyone wanting more.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock teases new solo music

Ahluwalia - Front Row - LFW February 2023
Ahluwalia - Front Row - LFW February 2023. Picture: Getty

Supportive sister Jade leapt straight into the comment section to lift up her fellow Mixer, she wrote: "WE ARE READYYYYYYY."

We just know that Leigh-Anne must have already played her new bop to Jade and Perrie, the newly solo songstress replied: "@jadethirlwall love you more then life."

Not long after, Perrie also shared some love in the comment section, writing: "Omg. I dieeeeeeeeeeee. The visuals. The vocals. The lewkkkk!"

But th support didn't stop there, both of Leigh-Anne's bandmates took to their Instagram Stories to urge their massive followings to check out the incoming drop.

Perrie and Jade are praising Leigh-Anne
Perrie and Jade are praising Leigh-Anne. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram
Jade and Perrie shared Leigh-Anne's single to their Stories
Jade and Perrie shared Leigh-Anne's single to their Stories. Picture: Jade Thirlwall/Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Perrie wrote, "When I tell you I just SCREAMED," whereas Jade kept things coy by sharing just the eyes and fire emojis.

Pinnock's solo news comes shortly after it was revealed that she and long-term fiancé André Gray were officially married, they wed in Jamaica with a beachfront ceremony surrounded by their closest family and friends.

What a busy time for Leigh-Anne, we're on the edge of our set waiting to see what this pop powerhouse does next!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Fans have had mixed reactions to the first episode of The Idol

Fans Are Having Mixed Reactions To ‘The Idol’ Starring The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp

A Love Island star needed medical attention during the first night of filming

Love Island Stopped Filming As ‘Paramedics Rushed To Treat Contestant’ During First Night

All the celebs spotted at the 'Renaissance' tour

Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour: All The Celeb Appearances So Far

Are any winter Love Island 2023 couples still together?

Which Winter Love Island 2023 Couples Are Still Together? From Kai & Sanam To Ron & Lana

Get to know Love Island 2023 singleton Mitchel Taylor

Love Island’s Mitchel Taylor: Age, Job, Where He's From & More

Everything you need to know about George Fensom

Love Island's George Fensom: All The Details On His Job, Age, Insta & More

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star