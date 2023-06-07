Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Little Mix Sisters Rally Around Her Solo Single Announcement

Perrie and Jade can't wait for Leigh-Anne's new music. Picture: Getty

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is releasing her first solo single and Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall are her number-one fans.

The internet was sent into a tailspin when Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced her new era and an incoming single; making her the first Little Mix member to go solo since the hiatus.

The 31-year-old star launched a new phase in her career by wiping her Instagram feed clean and posting a teaser video featuring a snippet of her soon-to-be-released tune.

Of course, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards were two of the first in the comments to celebrate their bandmate's solo milestone – we've missed how this trio supports one another!

Leigh-Anne's cryptic caption read "#leighanneiscoming" which left everyone wanting more.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock teases new solo music

Ahluwalia - Front Row - LFW February 2023. Picture: Getty

Supportive sister Jade leapt straight into the comment section to lift up her fellow Mixer, she wrote: "WE ARE READYYYYYYY."

We just know that Leigh-Anne must have already played her new bop to Jade and Perrie, the newly solo songstress replied: "@jadethirlwall love you more then life."

Not long after, Perrie also shared some love in the comment section, writing: "Omg. I dieeeeeeeeeeee. The visuals. The vocals. The lewkkkk!"

But th support didn't stop there, both of Leigh-Anne's bandmates took to their Instagram Stories to urge their massive followings to check out the incoming drop.

Perrie and Jade are praising Leigh-Anne. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Jade and Perrie shared Leigh-Anne's single to their Stories. Picture: Jade Thirlwall/Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Perrie wrote, "When I tell you I just SCREAMED," whereas Jade kept things coy by sharing just the eyes and fire emojis.

Pinnock's solo news comes shortly after it was revealed that she and long-term fiancé André Gray were officially married, they wed in Jamaica with a beachfront ceremony surrounded by their closest family and friends.

What a busy time for Leigh-Anne, we're on the edge of our set waiting to see what this pop powerhouse does next!

