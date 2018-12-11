Little Mix – ‘Shout Out To My Ex’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)
11 December 2018, 16:27
It’s the ultimate feel-good anthem and it sounded even more epic belted out across London’s O2!
We bet Little Mix’s exes are quaking in their boots after watching this performance – the girls absolutely killed it with their Jingle Bell Ball closing set.
Performing a huge seven-song set, Perrie, Jesy, Jade and Leigh-Anne closed the UK’s biggest Christmas party in serious style.
Relive this unbelievable performance (and learn every dance move, obvs) by clicking play on the video above!
Little Mix – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List
‘Power’
‘Black Magic’
‘Touch’
‘Secret Love Song’
‘Only You’
‘Woman Like Me’
‘Shout Out To My Ex’
Little Mix – ‘Shout Out To My Ex’ Lyrics
This is a shout out to my ex
Heard he in love with some other chick
Yeah yeah, that hurt me, I'll admit
Forget that boy, I'm over it
I hope she gettin’ better sex
Hope she ain't fakin’ it like I did, babe
Took four long years to call it quits
Forget that boy, I'm over it
Guess I should say thank you
For the hate yous and the tattoos
Oh baby, I'm cool by the way
Ain't sure I loved you anyway
Go 'head, babe, I'mma live my life, my life, yeah
Shout out to my ex, you're really quite the man
You made my heart break and that made me who I am
Here's to my ex, hey, look at me now
Well, I, I'm all the way up
I swear you'll never bring me down
Shout out to my ex, you're really quite the man
You made my heart break and that made me who I am
Here's to my ex, hey, look at me now
Well, I'm, I'm all the way up
I swear you'll never, you'll never bring me down
Oh, I deleted all your pics
Then blocked your number from my phone
Yeah yeah, you took all you could get
But you ain't getting this love no more
‘Cause now I'm living so legit
Even though you broke my heart in two, baby
But I snapped right back, I'm so brand new, baby
Boy, read my lips, I'm over you, over you, uh
Guess I should say thank you
For the "hate yous" and the tattoos
Oh baby, I'm cool by the way
Ain't sure I loved you anyway
Go 'head, babe, I'mma live my life, my life, yeah
Shout out to my ex, you're really quite the man
You made my heart break and that made me who I am
Here's to my ex, hey, look at me now
Well, I'm, I'm all the way up
I swear you'll never bring me down
Shout out to my ex, you're really quite the man
You made my heart break and that made me who I am
Here's to my ex, hey, look at me now
Well, I'm, I'm all the way up
I swear you'll never, you'll never bring me down
You’ll never bring me down
Shout out to my ex, you're really quite the man
You made my heart break and that made me who I am
Here's to my ex, hey, look at me now
Well, I'm all the way up
I swear you'll never, you'll never bring me down
Shout out to my ex, you're really quite the man
(You're quite the man)
You made my heart break and that made me who I am
Here's to my ex, hey, look at me now
Well, I'm, I'm all the way up, I swear you'll never bring me down
(You'll never bring me down)
Shout out to my ex, you're really quite the man
You made my heart break and that made me who I am
Here's to my ex, hey, look at me now
(Won't you just look at me now)
Well, I'm, all the way up
I swear you'll never, you'll never bring me down
You'll never bring me down