Little Mix – ‘Shout Out To My Ex’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

It’s the ultimate feel-good anthem and it sounded even more epic belted out across London’s O2!

We bet Little Mix’s exes are quaking in their boots after watching this performance – the girls absolutely killed it with their Jingle Bell Ball closing set.

Performing a huge seven-song set, Perrie, Jesy, Jade and Leigh-Anne closed the UK’s biggest Christmas party in serious style.

Relive this unbelievable performance (and learn every dance move, obvs) by clicking play on the video above!

Little Mix – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘Power’

‘Black Magic’

‘Touch’

‘Secret Love Song’

‘Only You’

‘Woman Like Me’

‘Shout Out To My Ex’

Little Mix performing on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: FANATIC

Little Mix – ‘Shout Out To My Ex’ Lyrics

This is a shout out to my ex

Heard he in love with some other chick

Yeah yeah, that hurt me, I'll admit

Forget that boy, I'm over it

I hope she gettin’ better sex

Hope she ain't fakin’ it like I did, babe

Took four long years to call it quits

Forget that boy, I'm over it

Guess I should say thank you

For the hate yous and the tattoos

Oh baby, I'm cool by the way

Ain't sure I loved you anyway

Go 'head, babe, I'mma live my life, my life, yeah

Shout out to my ex, you're really quite the man

You made my heart break and that made me who I am

Here's to my ex, hey, look at me now

Well, I, I'm all the way up

I swear you'll never bring me down

Shout out to my ex, you're really quite the man

You made my heart break and that made me who I am

Here's to my ex, hey, look at me now

Well, I'm, I'm all the way up

I swear you'll never, you'll never bring me down

Oh, I deleted all your pics

Then blocked your number from my phone

Yeah yeah, you took all you could get

But you ain't getting this love no more

‘Cause now I'm living so legit

Even though you broke my heart in two, baby

But I snapped right back, I'm so brand new, baby

Boy, read my lips, I'm over you, over you, uh

Guess I should say thank you

For the "hate yous" and the tattoos

Oh baby, I'm cool by the way

Ain't sure I loved you anyway

Go 'head, babe, I'mma live my life, my life, yeah

Shout out to my ex, you're really quite the man

You made my heart break and that made me who I am

Here's to my ex, hey, look at me now

Well, I'm, I'm all the way up

I swear you'll never bring me down

Shout out to my ex, you're really quite the man

You made my heart break and that made me who I am

Here's to my ex, hey, look at me now

Well, I'm, I'm all the way up

I swear you'll never, you'll never bring me down

You’ll never bring me down

Shout out to my ex, you're really quite the man

You made my heart break and that made me who I am

Here's to my ex, hey, look at me now

Well, I'm all the way up

I swear you'll never, you'll never bring me down

Shout out to my ex, you're really quite the man

(You're quite the man)

You made my heart break and that made me who I am

Here's to my ex, hey, look at me now

Well, I'm, I'm all the way up, I swear you'll never bring me down

(You'll never bring me down)

Shout out to my ex, you're really quite the man

You made my heart break and that made me who I am

Here's to my ex, hey, look at me now

(Won't you just look at me now)

Well, I'm, all the way up

I swear you'll never, you'll never bring me down

You'll never bring me down

