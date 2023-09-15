Jade Thirlwall Shuts Down Fans’ Questions About Pregnancy

Jade Thirlwall dances it out at her 30th birthday

By Capital FM

Jade Thirlwall hit back after being flooded with comments asking if she’s pregnant.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jade Thirlwall posted a series of pictures from a wedding she attended at the weekend, showing off her gorgeous orange midi dress and glittering handbag.

In the photos the Little Mix star held her bag in front of her to show off its dazzling design, but the positioning of the accessory led fans to speculate on whether she was potentially hiding a baby bump.

“Anyone think the bag is strategically placed?” Commented one follower, as another said: “Stunning but am I too suspicious with the positioning of the bag every time??”

Hours later Jade hit back at the speculation, replying in the comments: “It appears you can’t put a bag in front of your body without people speculating if you’re pregnant lol. I’m not.

Jade Thirlwall hit back at comments speculating she's pregnant. Picture: Jade Thirlwall/Instagram

“But if it were me and I wasn’t sure, I wouldn’t spend time commenting on someones body when you have no idea what that person’s circumstances might be.”

She later took to Instagram Stories to tell her followers, “if you don’t know, don’t say it,” within a statement about how she’s constantly asked about when she’s going to have children.

Here’s what Jade had to say:

Off the back of my band mates and sisters having beautiful children I’ve stopped counting the count of times I’ve been asked if I’m ‘next’, when am I having kids or am I pregnant. I know the majority of that doesn’t come from a negative place so I take it with a pinch of salt. But some of you need to chill. I’m a thick skinned woman who got a little thicker over the past year and a half and that’s okay. So I’m saying this not even for me but to have in mind when commenting or speculating on another person’s body; if you don’t know, don’t say it – you don’t know their personal experiences or situations. The irony is I put the bag in front of my belly cos I was bloated and I didn’t want people, once again, speculating if I was pregnant. - Jade Thirlwall

Jade Thirlwall hit back at pregnancy speculation. Picture: Jade Thirlwall/Instagram

She followed up the post with another picture of herself from the wedding, writing over the top: “When you’ve had 3 bread rolls at the dinner table, you’ve taken your Spanx off and your bag deserves a moment.”

Jade then posted a clip of her heart-shaped orange and pink handbag with a light effect flickering around it, giving the accessory the moment it deserved.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.