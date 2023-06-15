Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shows Off Wedding Ring For The First Time After Marrying Andre Gray

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray got married earlier this month. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Leigh-Anne Pinnock got married to Andre Gray in a private ceremony earlier this month.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has flashed her stunning wedding ring for the very first time just weeks after tying the knot with her long-term beau, Andre Gray.

The Little Mix star was out and about promoting her new single ‘Don’t Say Love’ on Wednesday, a few days ahead of its release, and her new wedding band could be spotted in pictures.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Details About Wedding After Getting Married To Andre Gray

Her new ring sat beneath her glistening £40,000 diamond-encrusted emerald engagement ring.

This comes after the pop star got married to footballer Andre in a private ceremony in Jamaica at the start of June, with friends and family in attendance.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock enjoys her hen do

Leigh-Anne Pinnock got married to Andre Gray earlier this month. Picture: Alamy

Leigh-Anne’s former bandmate Jade Thirlwall was amongst those on the guest list, and although she hasn’t shared pictures from the special day, Jade has posted a string of snaps from her time in Jamaica.

Newlywed Leigh-Anne recently confirmed that she had, in fact, tied the knot, telling fans in her newsletter that it was an ‘incredible’ celebration.

She said: “So much has happened since we last caught up. First of all… I’m a married woman! Eeeek!"

Leigh-Anne Pinnock showed off her wedding ring for the first time. Picture: Getty

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray got married in Jamaica. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

“Andre and I had the most incredible wedding surrounded by love in a place that’s so special to both of us," added the songstress, "Thank you all for showing us so much love & support.”

Leigh-Anne and Andre have been together since 2016, with the pair getting engaged four years later in 2020.

They welcomed their twin babies in August 2021, just weeks before Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards also became a mum.

