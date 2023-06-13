Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Details About Wedding After Getting Married To Andre Gray

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has confirmed she tied the knot with Andre Gray. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock got married to her footballer beau Andre Gray earlier this month.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has broken her silence after getting married to her long-term beau Andre Gray earlier this month.

Sharing details about her wedding day for the first time, the Little Mix star described how ‘incredible’ the celebration was.

It had been reported just a few weeks ago that Leigh-Anne and Andre had tied the knot in a very private ceremony in Jamaica, with both of the newlyweds keeping their special day out of the limelight.

‘Woman Like Me’ songstress Leigh-Anne has now shared details about her big day, confirming that she’s now a married woman!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares sweet footage of the twins on the beach

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has confirmed she married Andre Gray earlier this month. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Sharing some information with fans via her newsletter last Friday, she revealed: “So much has happened since we last caught up. First of all… I’m a married woman! Eeeek!

“Andre and I had the most incredible wedding surrounded by love in a place that’s so special to both of us. Thank you all for showing us so much love & support.”

This comes after this tabloid reported that the couple had a huge party to celebrate with a beachfront location - and Leigh-Anne’s former bandmate and close friend Jade Thirlwall was also in attendance.

Just days before, Leigh-Anne shared snaps with her footballer beau Andre and their twin babies enjoying a pre-wedding holiday in Jamaica.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock became a mum to her twin babies in August 2021. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray tied the knot in Jamaica. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne and Andre have been together since 2016, with the pair going on to get engaged on their fourth anniversary in 2020.

They welcomed their twin babies a year later in August 2021, just weeks before Leigh-Anne’s former bandmate Perrie Edwards gave birth to her first son, Axel.

Leigh-Anne is now gearing up to release her first solo single since Little Mix’s hiatus in 2021 - a song called ‘Don’t Say Love’ which drops this Friday, June 16.

