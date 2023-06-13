Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Details About Wedding After Getting Married To Andre Gray

13 June 2023, 12:09

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has confirmed she tied the knot with Andre Gray
Leigh-Anne Pinnock has confirmed she tied the knot with Andre Gray. Picture: Alamy
Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock got married to her footballer beau Andre Gray earlier this month.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has broken her silence after getting married to her long-term beau Andre Gray earlier this month.

Sharing details about her wedding day for the first time, the Little Mix star described how ‘incredible’ the celebration was.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Andre Gray: When Did They Get Married And How Long Have They Been Together?

Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Little Mix Sisters Rally Around Her Solo Single Announcement

It had been reported just a few weeks ago that Leigh-Anne and Andre had tied the knot in a very private ceremony in Jamaica, with both of the newlyweds keeping their special day out of the limelight.

‘Woman Like Me’ songstress Leigh-Anne has now shared details about her big day, confirming that she’s now a married woman!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares sweet footage of the twins on the beach

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has confirmed she married Andre Gray earlier this month
Leigh-Anne Pinnock has confirmed she married Andre Gray earlier this month. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Sharing some information with fans via her newsletter last Friday, she revealed: “So much has happened since we last caught up. First of all… I’m a married woman! Eeeek!

“Andre and I had the most incredible wedding surrounded by love in a place that’s so special to both of us. Thank you all for showing us so much love & support.”

This comes after this tabloid reported that the couple had a huge party to celebrate with a beachfront location - and Leigh-Anne’s former bandmate and close friend Jade Thirlwall was also in attendance.

Just days before, Leigh-Anne shared snaps with her footballer beau Andre and their twin babies enjoying a pre-wedding holiday in Jamaica.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock became a mum to her twin babies in August 2021
Leigh-Anne Pinnock became a mum to her twin babies in August 2021. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray tied the knot in Jamaica
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray tied the knot in Jamaica. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne and Andre have been together since 2016, with the pair going on to get engaged on their fourth anniversary in 2020.

They welcomed their twin babies a year later in August 2021, just weeks before Leigh-Anne’s former bandmate Perrie Edwards gave birth to her first son, Axel.

Leigh-Anne is now gearing up to release her first solo single since Little Mix’s hiatus in 2021 - a song called ‘Don’t Say Love’ which drops this Friday, June 16.

