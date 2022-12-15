Sonny Jay Lands Huge New Show As He Takes The Reins Of The Capital Late Show

15 December 2022, 08:18

Sonny Jay will take the reins of the Capital Late Show
Sonny Jay will take the reins of the Capital Late Show. Picture: Global
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Sonny Jay will take the reins of the prestigious Capital Late Show in the new year.

Sonny Jay has landed a huge new show, taking over The Capital Late Show after four years on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

After joining us in 2017, Sonny became a much-loved member of the Capital Breakfast team in 2018.

In 2023, he'll become the host of The Capital Late Show, Monday - Thursdays from 10pm-1am.

Sonny revealed details of his new show on air on Thursday morning, with the Capital Breakfast team and their listeners wishing him luck for his next chapter and thanking him for his time on the show.

He said of his new slot: “I’m unbelievably excited to be the new host of the iconic Capital Late Show. I love Capital and our incredible family of listeners, and so to be given the opportunity to step up and host my own weeknight show is a really special moment for me. I’ve had the best time on Capital Breakfast and getting to work with my best pals every day has been an honour. I can’t say I’ll miss the 4am alarm clock though, time for a lie-in!”

Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp congratulated Sonny, saying: "I am so proud of you Sonny. Not only have you been a huge part of this team, you’re one of my best mates and sharing a studio with you every morning has been an absolute blast. On behalf of everyone at Capital Breakfast and everyone who listens to the show, I want to say thank you for putting a smile on our faces every single morning. You’re going to absolutely smash it mate, and I can’t wait to tune in.”

Sonny takes the reins from Marvin Humes, who has been with Capital for 10 years.

Marvin said: "What a ride it’s been on Capital! It’s been one of the most amazing privileges of my life, but after ten years, it’s time for a new chapter in 2023 at Global. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be handing over the reins of The Capital Late Show to my mate Sonny Jay. He’s the nicest guy, an absolute legend and a hugely talented broadcaster. Congrats Sonny, you’ve got this!”

Our brand-new schedule launches on Tuesday 3rd January 2023.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

The ultimate quiz for Rihanna fans

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Rihanna’s Most Iconic Lyrics?

Match the iconic movie quote to the Christmas film!

QUIZ: Can You Match The Famous Quote To The Christmas Film?

Features

How old was Molly-Mae Hague on Love Island & which series was she on?

How Old Was Molly-Mae Hague On Love Island & Which Series Did She Appear On?

What song is in the iconic Wednesday dance scene?

What Song Is Wednesday Addams Dancing To?

Jenna Ortega's previous TV and film roles

Where You’ve Seen Jenna Ortega Before Her Netflix Role As Wednesday Addams

Here's which Too Hot To Handle season 4 couples are still together

Which Too Hot To Handle Season 4 Couples Are Still Together? From Seb & Kayla To Jawahir & Nick

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star