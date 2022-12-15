Sonny Jay Lands Huge New Show As He Takes The Reins Of The Capital Late Show

Sonny Jay will take the reins of the Capital Late Show. Picture: Global

By Capital FM

Sonny Jay will take the reins of the prestigious Capital Late Show in the new year.

Sonny Jay has landed a huge new show, taking over The Capital Late Show after four years on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

After joining us in 2017, Sonny became a much-loved member of the Capital Breakfast team in 2018.

In 2023, he'll become the host of The Capital Late Show, Monday - Thursdays from 10pm-1am.

Sonny revealed details of his new show on air on Thursday morning, with the Capital Breakfast team and their listeners wishing him luck for his next chapter and thanking him for his time on the show.

He said of his new slot: “I’m unbelievably excited to be the new host of the iconic Capital Late Show. I love Capital and our incredible family of listeners, and so to be given the opportunity to step up and host my own weeknight show is a really special moment for me. I’ve had the best time on Capital Breakfast and getting to work with my best pals every day has been an honour. I can’t say I’ll miss the 4am alarm clock though, time for a lie-in!”

Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp congratulated Sonny, saying: "I am so proud of you Sonny. Not only have you been a huge part of this team, you’re one of my best mates and sharing a studio with you every morning has been an absolute blast. On behalf of everyone at Capital Breakfast and everyone who listens to the show, I want to say thank you for putting a smile on our faces every single morning. You’re going to absolutely smash it mate, and I can’t wait to tune in.”

Sonny takes the reins from Marvin Humes, who has been with Capital for 10 years.

Marvin said: "What a ride it’s been on Capital! It’s been one of the most amazing privileges of my life, but after ten years, it’s time for a new chapter in 2023 at Global. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be handing over the reins of The Capital Late Show to my mate Sonny Jay. He’s the nicest guy, an absolute legend and a hugely talented broadcaster. Congrats Sonny, you’ve got this!”

Our brand-new schedule launches on Tuesday 3rd January 2023.

