Capital Will Be Taking A Minute Out To Applaud Our NHS Heroes

At 8PM on Thursday, Capital will put our hands together and make some noise for the doctors, nurses, carers and more.

The UK – and the rest of the world – are going through something, the like of which has never been seen ever before.

The spread of coronavirus across the globe has forced us to stop doing things that for so long we’ve taken for granted…

Our beloved sports postponed; the concerts of our favourite artists cancelled; our go-to restaurants closed – we really have pressed pause on life as we know it here in the UK.

We’re being asked to social distance, to self-isolate, and in some cases to not see our loved ones.

And although we might be alone, we’re doing this, together – to help protect the lives of everyone.

Yet - throughout all this, there are key groups of people whose lives aren’t on pause – in fact, they’re busier than ever.

One of those groups are the men and women of the NHS who are working tirelessly to try and protect us, the Great British public.

They really are the unsung heroes of this country – and, even though this is only the beginning of what looks set to be a challenging and difficult few months… We here at Capital want them to know, on behalf of you and everybody listening right now – how much they are appreciated…

Which is why, this Thursday, we’re coming together, for them.

You might have seen the hashtag #ClapForOurCarers trending on social media in the last few days – and this Thursday – us here at Capital, along with all of Global’s radio stations will be taking a minute out to Applaud Our NHS Heroes.

At 8PM on Thursday night – we’ll stop everything – to take a minute to put our hands together and make some noise for the doctors, nurses, carers, GP’s, pharmacists and all the NHS staff who are working hard to help those affected by coronavirus.

And we want you to join us – so, make sure you’ve got Capital on, this Thursday, at 8PM… Turn your radio up and open your windows and front doors, stand on your balcony or in your garden and show your support.

Join us to create a wave of positivity for our friends in the NHS and let’s really make a difference – as we Applaud Our NHS Heroes.