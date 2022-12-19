Jade Thirlwall's 30th Birthday Bash Has Cemented Her Icon Status

19 December 2022, 12:30 | Updated: 19 December 2022, 12:40

By Savannah Roberts

Here's everything you need to know about Jade Thirlwall's incredible 30th birthday bash, from the unforgettable theme to the celebrity guest list – and, of course, that showstopping outfit!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

There is one thing we know for certain... Jade Thirlwall knows how to throw a party!

The Little Mix star celebrated her 30th birthday in the most iconic fashion on Saturday night as she hosted a celebrity-themed event, getting all her pals to dress like stars.

This Little Mix Christmas Reunion Is The Best Way To Round Out 2022

Speaking of stars, there were plenty of big names in attendance as they donned their best fancy dress, the likes of Leigh-Anne Pinnock, MNEK, Ella Eyre, Max Balegde, and more showed up and it looked like they had the time of their lives!

Jade stunned the crowds as she stepped out dressed to the nines, sporting her best Lil Kim outfit, paying homage to her legendary 1999 MTV Video Music Awards ensemble.

Jade wowed with a themed bash as she turned 30
Jade wowed with a themed bash as she turned 30. Picture: Clara Amfo/Instagram

The 30-year-old looked drop-dead gorgeous as he channelled the rapper's look, wearing a purple, jewel-encrusted jumpsuit complete with a lilac fringed wig and a matching nipple pastie – wow!

She posted her incredible party get-up to Instagram, captioning the photos: "It’s that time of year where I force my friends to do fancy dress to celebrate my (early) birthday in the hopes of overshadowing Santa.

"Honouring an icon…I’m the L-I-L to the K-I-M. Disagree? Well that’s you and I’m sorry," she wrote – forever a witty queen!

Jade honoured Lil Kim with her outfit
Jade honoured Lil Kim with her outfit. Picture: Alamy

Instagram was flooded with content from the iconic bash, with everyone sharing their best celebrity impersonations and showing Jade the love and adoration she deserves.

Leigh-Anne showed up in support of her Little Mix sister and arrived as none other than Jennifer Lopez! She wore a rendition of the unforgettable green Versace dress that first made waves in 2000.

But nobody delivered more than Jade's boyfriend Jordan Stephens, he understood the assignment as he dressed as the pop star herself!

Jordan Stepehens dressed as Jade Thirlwall for her birthday
Jordan Stepehens dressed as Jade Thirlwall for her birthday. Picture: Jordan Stephens/Instagram
Leigh-Anne wowed as JLo
Leigh-Anne wowed as JLo. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram
MNEK served Freddie Mercury realness
MNEK served Freddie Mercury realness. Picture: Clara Amfo/Instagram
Jade threw an unforgettable themed birthday party
Jade threw an unforgettable themed birthday party. Picture: Max Balegde/Instagram

The Rizzle Kicks star wore Jade's jaw-dropping look from the 'Sweet Melody' music video and even treated the partygoers to a dance routine – now, that's how you make your girlfriend's birthday special.

It looked like Thirlwall ended 2022 by throwing the event of the year, everyone was sharing photos and Instagram Stories from the bash – we're jealous!

Happy 30th to Jade!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Everything you need to know about the 'Barbie' film

All The Details On Margot Robbie's 'Barbie': From Cast To Release Date

TV & Film

All the Christmas tunes you could possibly want

Christmas Pop Playlist: Songs To Get You In The Festive Mood

Features

Kim wished Mason a happy birthday.

Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Photo Of Mason Disick To Mark His 13th Birthday

The couple will soon be parents to a baby girl.

Molly-Mae Hague Fans Call For Tommy Fury To Propose As Couple Enjoy Surprise Babymoon

The Christmas movies and TV shows to get you in the festive mood

7 Christmas Movies & TV Series To Keep You Feeling Festive

Britney says travelling helps her mental health

Britney Spears Reveals How She Has Found 'Peace' In Her Mental Health Amid Family Feud

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star