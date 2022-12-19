Jade Thirlwall's 30th Birthday Bash Has Cemented Her Icon Status

By Savannah Roberts

Here's everything you need to know about Jade Thirlwall's incredible 30th birthday bash, from the unforgettable theme to the celebrity guest list – and, of course, that showstopping outfit!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

There is one thing we know for certain... Jade Thirlwall knows how to throw a party!

The Little Mix star celebrated her 30th birthday in the most iconic fashion on Saturday night as she hosted a celebrity-themed event, getting all her pals to dress like stars.

This Little Mix Christmas Reunion Is The Best Way To Round Out 2022

Speaking of stars, there were plenty of big names in attendance as they donned their best fancy dress, the likes of Leigh-Anne Pinnock, MNEK, Ella Eyre, Max Balegde, and more showed up and it looked like they had the time of their lives!

Jade stunned the crowds as she stepped out dressed to the nines, sporting her best Lil Kim outfit, paying homage to her legendary 1999 MTV Video Music Awards ensemble.

Jade wowed with a themed bash as she turned 30. Picture: Clara Amfo/Instagram

The 30-year-old looked drop-dead gorgeous as he channelled the rapper's look, wearing a purple, jewel-encrusted jumpsuit complete with a lilac fringed wig and a matching nipple pastie – wow!

She posted her incredible party get-up to Instagram, captioning the photos: "It’s that time of year where I force my friends to do fancy dress to celebrate my (early) birthday in the hopes of overshadowing Santa.

"Honouring an icon…I’m the L-I-L to the K-I-M. Disagree? Well that’s you and I’m sorry," she wrote – forever a witty queen!

Jade honoured Lil Kim with her outfit. Picture: Alamy

Instagram was flooded with content from the iconic bash, with everyone sharing their best celebrity impersonations and showing Jade the love and adoration she deserves.

Leigh-Anne showed up in support of her Little Mix sister and arrived as none other than Jennifer Lopez! She wore a rendition of the unforgettable green Versace dress that first made waves in 2000.

But nobody delivered more than Jade's boyfriend Jordan Stephens, he understood the assignment as he dressed as the pop star herself!

Jordan Stepehens dressed as Jade Thirlwall for her birthday. Picture: Jordan Stephens/Instagram

Leigh-Anne wowed as JLo. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

MNEK served Freddie Mercury realness. Picture: Clara Amfo/Instagram

Jade threw an unforgettable themed birthday party. Picture: Max Balegde/Instagram

The Rizzle Kicks star wore Jade's jaw-dropping look from the 'Sweet Melody' music video and even treated the partygoers to a dance routine – now, that's how you make your girlfriend's birthday special.

It looked like Thirlwall ended 2022 by throwing the event of the year, everyone was sharing photos and Instagram Stories from the bash – we're jealous!

Happy 30th to Jade!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital